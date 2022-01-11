Party Stylist Amanda Orso Shares How She Creates Tablescapes For Celebrity Clients

"People want a party that feels unique," the designer tells PEOPLE of what it's like making custom tablescapes for her celebrity clients

Celebrity party stylist Amanda Orso has watched Caitlyn Jenner, Fergie, Diddy and more dine at custom tables that she's created. And no matter their occasion, Orso finds there's always one similarity between all her clients.

"I have found that everyone loves a celebration," the New York-based event designer tells PEOPLE. "Anyone I have ever worked with has always been in a fun, celebratory mood. And also very receptive to any ideas or inspiration."

Orso always encourages her clients to pick a theme and run with it. For example, when Jenner announced her ultimately unsuccessful bid for Governor of California, the duo worked closely together to create a memorable night that would leave guests talking.

"We focused on a tablescape with subtle nods to the state of California, incorporating the state flower, the golden poppy, and creating swag bags filled with lesser-known, California-made items," Orso says of working with the former Olympian. Products included "olive oil from Brightland, candles that give back to bears and California wildlife and L.A.-made chocolates from Compartes," she explains.

Once a theme is chosen, every little detail must be accounted for, Orso says. And even with the craziest of ideas, her job is to always find a way to make dreams become reality.

"I certainly love a detail!" Orso, who also founded grain-free bread company Barely Bread, says. "Coordinating an Oscar de la Renta dress to a tablescape was probably the most interesting and fun [request I've ever worked on], from the tablecloth to the menu to the cake, and, of course, the floral centerpieces!"

No matter what theme the host decides to go with, they should make sure to keep it tailored to their likes and not just those of their guests, Orso suggests.

"In general, people want a party that feels unique," the designer says. "To execute an event that feels distinctive, pick a theme or detail that resonates with you and that you can carry out in every way."

