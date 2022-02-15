The Space-Saving Vacuum Bags Amazon Shoppers Call 'Magic' Are 50% Off Right Now
No matter how often you attempt to organize the house, it always feels like there's more stuff — and simply nowhere to put it. Even if you've relied on storage bags in the past, they can still feel bulky and take up space. So if you're in search of a way to keep things organized without taking up extra room consider snagging the Hibag Vacuum Storage Bags, which are 50 percent off at Amazon right now.
You'll be able to put just about anything into these space-saving bags, including bedding, clothes, pillows, and more. allowing you to save up to 80 percent more space compared to other bags, according to the brand. Each set comes with 20 bags (six medium, five large, five jumbo, two small, and two roll-up bags), along with a hand pump. The medium bags are capable of holding eight to ten sweaters, while the jumbo can fit an entire set of queen-size bedding.
The bags are plenty easy to use, too: Just pack each bag, seal it, use the hand pump to vacuum the air out, then store them where you'd like. Each bag is outfitted with a sturdy zipper to prevent air from escaping, and they're waterproof, so you won't have to worry about items getting damaged. Plus, since the bags are transparent, you'll always be able to tell what's inside without having to open the whole thing up.
Buy It! Hibag Vacuum Storage Bags, $25 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
These vacuum bags are among the most popular on Amazon with over 15,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers say they're "better than Space Bags," with one reviewer explaining that they "save so much space." Another user who called them the ″best on the market″ said: "I've bought many different brands of vacuum bags and none of them stand up to these."
One shopper who was relocating to a new state relied on these storage bags to store all their clothing in the move, writing, "The amount of air that can be removed from these bags, and from your clothing, is insane." The shopper went on to say that they used them for bedding as well, maintaining that it was super easy to transport their items this way. They were so impressed by these "magic bags," they said they were convinced that "these had to have been invented by Hermione Granger."
Head to Amazon and shop the Hibag Vacuum Storage Bags for just $25 while they're 50 percent off.
- The Space-Saving Vacuum Bags Amazon Shoppers Call 'Magic' Are 50% Off Right Now
- Shay Mitchell Wore This Rihanna-Approved Denim Trend to Show Off Her Baby Bump
- Katie Holmes Wears This Comfy Sneaker Brand on Repeat — and You Can Get Your Own Pair on Sale at Madewell
- Addison Rae Looked Extra Cozy in the Ugg Slippers Jennifer Lopez Has Been Wearing for Years