When it comes to home renovations, there’s no project too big for Tamara Day.

On her series Bargain Mansions, the HGTV star and her dad and mentor Ward Schraeder tackle old, dilapidated, and often foreclosed homes in her native Kansas City.

“I see potential in these properties that no one else sees so I can get them for a great price,” says Day, whose signature style mixes glamour and comfort. “When I’m done, these homes are ready to be loved.”

Still, the historic properties come with lots of challenges like rotted wood, layers of old flooring and costly fixes to original elements.

For Day, who first learned the construction trade as a kid by helping her father maintain buildings on their family farm, having him on the job is a huge plus.

“Working with my dad is always fun, but this year he’s been able to be even more help than usual so you are going to get to see lots more of Ward,” she says of the new season which premieres Tuesday, April 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

While the mom of four juggles raising her family with running her home renovation business, she also recently launched her retail store Growing Days Home.

“The store got its name because my last name is Day and I have 4 kids that I am growing thus Growing Days was born. It’s kind of my 5th baby!” she says. “It has always been a goal of mine to have a store so it’s literally a dream come true!”

Bargain Mansions premieres Tuesday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV