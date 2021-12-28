HGTV's Sabrina Soto Announces Engagement to Chef Dean Sheremet: 'I Said Absolutely'
The Trading Spaces alum and mom of one showed off her ring after a beachside proposal
Sabrina Soto is engaged!
The HGTV star, 46, who has starred in shows like Ty Breaker, Get It Sold and Trading Spaces, announced on Tuesday that her boyfriend, Michelin-star chef Dean Sheremet, had proposed to her. She shared a post to Instagram featuring a photo of the rose-gold banded, David Alan ring and a photo of her and Sheremet smiling post-engagement.
"I said absolutely," Soto captioned the photos, which were taken on the beach in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
Several of the interior designer's famous friends took to the comments section to share their excitement, including Jonathan Scott, who wrote "Congrats 😊."
Beverley Mitchell commented, "Congratulations lady! So happy for you!!!!!!!" and costar Ty Pennington wrote, "Ohhh yaaaa" alongside several hands in the air emojis.
Sheremet, 41, who hosts the podcast Dive Right In with Dean Sheremet, also posted the photos to his Instagram feed, revealing that he popped the question on Monday, Soto's birthday.
"Happy birthday SABRINA!" the father of one wrote. "I can't wait to continue building our beautiful family. Atlas and I are lucky to have you. (She said absolutely)."
Sheremet shares son Atlas Wilding, 3, with his ex-fiancée, filmmaker Vanessa Black. The former backup dancer was previously married to singer LeAnn Rimes for seven years, and photographer Sarah Silver for five years.
Soto shares daughter Olivia Gray, 6, with her former long-term boyfriend Steve Grevemberg.
In August 2020, Soto shared a post to Instagram wishing Grevemberg a happy birthday and confirming their split.
"Happy birthday to Steve! I know a lot of you got to know him on my weekly Facebook live and if you listen to my podcast, you know about the break up!" she captioned the post. "If you would've told me when we split that we would be such close friends now, I wouldn't have believed you. Not always, but for the most part, time heals. It's also important to do inner work (obvi). Now, I'm so happy to be coparenting together. I'm also thrilled that Olivia gets to be with two parents who get along and laugh a lot."
While it's unclear when they began dating, Soto and Sheremet began posting photos of each other to their respective Instagram pages in July 2021, sharing photos from a family trip to Cabo, Mexico.
They have continued to share photos of their adventures together as a blended family, including visiting Mexico City, filming new projects and spending Halloween and Thanksgiving together in Los Angeles.