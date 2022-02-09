Watch an Exclusive Sneak Peek of Rock the Block Season 3 — and Meet the HGTV Stars Competing!

For the first time, this season each duo is made up of either siblings, domestic partners or spouses

It's almost time to head back to the block!

HGTV's hit competition series Rock the Block will be returning for a third season on Monday, Feb. 28 — and PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek of all the action (above).

Ty Pennington is back again as host of the new season, which takes place in Charleston, South Carolina. Four teams of two HGTV experts each will be competing for bragging rights and a street named in their honor in the low-country locale, but the duos this season are a little different: Each pair is made up of either siblings, domestic partners or spouses.

Rock the Block, host Ty Pennington and the design teams Credit: HGTV

"It's going to be a blast to see these incredibly talented HGTV stars from all corners of the country — Seattle; Detroit; Bentonville, Arkansas; and Atlanta — strap on their renovation tool belts and bring their unique skill sets to this competition table," Pennington said in a press release. "The result will be four incredible, entirely customized homes that only add to the beauty and appeal of the Charleston area."

As in previous seasons, a few famous faces will be stopping by along the way as special guest judges, including Jasmine Roth, Drew Scott, Alison Victoria, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent and more. (All but Scott are previous Rock the Block competitors!) Kicking it off for the premiere episode will be New Kids on the Block member and Farmhouse Fixer star Jonathan Knight, who stops in with his brother and bandmate Jordan, to judge the competitors' kitchen renos.

"Get ready for another wild and visually stunning ride," said HGTV's senior vice president of programming and development, Betsy Ayala. "Some of these duos are far more competitive than we ever knew and you won't believe how they take inspiration from the grandeur of Charleston and put their own twist on it to make every space unforgettable."

Help! I Wrecked My House star Jasmine Roth won the first season of Rock the Block, which began airing in 2019. Her competitors included Leanne Ford of Restored by the Fords, Mina Starsiak Hawk of Good Bones and Alison Victoria of Windy City Rehab.

A second season of Rock the Block aired on HGTV in 2021. Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of 100 Day Dream Home took the top spot with the highest property valuation in that competition, beating out three other teams: 50K Three Ways' Tiffany Brooks and My Lottery Dream Home's David Bromstad; The Nate and Jeremiah Project's Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent; and Holmes on Holmes' Mike Holmes and returning competitor Alison Victoria.