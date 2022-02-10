WATCH: HGTV's Page Turner Invests Her Own Money to Save Failing House Flippers in New Series

When the home flipping game gets tough, the tough call Page Turner. That's the premise of the new series Fix My Flip.

HGTV fans may recognize Turner from Flip or Flop Nashville, which she co-starred in with her ex, DeRon Jenkins. Now back in her home state of California, Turner is taking on her first solo show which follows her as she helps home flippers who realize mid-renovation that they're in over their heads. But there's also a sprinkling of Shark Tank in the mix, because Turner is there to make a profit as well.

The new six-episode series will premiere Thursday, March 10, but PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek at all that's in store, in the video above.

"There's always a way to improve upon any flip — they need a coach and a plan," Turner says in the clip. She then explains to a set of potential clients: "What I have is the knowledge, the experience and the design plan."

In each episode, the real estate expert pitches herself to struggling flippers, offering her services in exchange for a portion of the proceeds. Not only will Turner be giving the flippers her time, expertise and energy, but she'll also be investing her own money in the project, in the hopes that the flip will make both parties a profit.

"I feel that with my coaching and what I can bring with my team, I need to be here," she tells two flippers in the preview. "So I want to propose this to you: I'm very confident we'll be able to get over $850,000 for this house, but if we don't I won't take a dime. But for any dollar over, I'm going to ask for 50 percent of the proceeds."

The flippers must then decide if they want to work with Turner and her team, or continue on their own path.

"I've been a real estate expert for two decades and I've seen the costly mistakes people make," the single mom of three said in a press release. "I'm going to invest my time, money and expertise to show them how to do it right so that they stop losing money."

Ahead of the premiere of Fix My Flip, Turner will be gracing screens this month as a guest judge on Season 3 of HGTV's hit competition series Rock the Block, which premieres Monday, Feb. 28 and takes place in Charleston, South Carolina.

Other guest judges include networks tars Jasmine Roth, Drew Scott, Alison Victoria, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent.