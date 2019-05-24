Orlando Soria was recently dumped.

The interior designer had his heart ripped out and stomped on, got booted from his shared apartment, moved back in with his parents in his mid-30s — and then put his life (and yes, his home) back together.

On his HGTV show, Unspouse My House, which premieres June 6, he’s sharing his hard-won lessons and self-deprecating humor with newly single design clients and lifting their spirits with a stylish overhaul of the rooms that remind them of their ex.

“It’s kind of like Revenge Body for the home,” he tells PEOPLE. In each episode, the L.A.-based talent will make over the home of a client who has had a relationship end — whether it’s a recent split or a long-ago divorce that has left them in a rut — giving them a fresh start and a de facto therapy session in the process.

“It’s a tall order for these homeowners that are coming on our show,” Soria explains. “They’re expressing vulnerability during a hard time in their life and showing themselves when they’re maybe not necessarily at their highest point.”

Despite the sometimes heavy subject matter, he promises the show won’t be a bummer to tune in to.

“It’s about breakups, but I wanted it to be something that makes people happy and makes people laugh, especially the people who are on it,” he says.

His 158K Instagram followers know the design pro, who got his start assisting HGTV alum Emily Henderson, for his hilarious, tongue-in-cheek rants about his often messy personal life —he documented his breakup on social media — and his enviable design style. And both come through on the show, which he notes is “something kind of new” for HGTV.

“It’s still like that makeover show that is so satisfying to watch with the before and after,” but the irreverent, cheeky tone (and the amount of rosė sipped per episode) are certainly new territory. “I like to joke that the target demo for this show is wine moms, but I think there are a lot of people who are going to be into the show and relate to it,” he says.

There’s also no set style, like Joanna Gaines’s signature farmhouse modern look or Christina El Moussa’s penchant for modern-glam. And there’s a reason for it.

“When people are in a relationship, their style is dictated by compromise,” Soria says. “I wanted this to really be an opportunity for them to explore what they want without any restrictions and let them figure out what their style is on their own. It’s one of the most liberating things about going through a breakup.”

While each episode has an emotional takeaway, the new host says at the end of the day, “It’s just about doing nice things for these people and yanking them out of this post-breakup hole that they’re in.”

Unspouse My House premieres June 6 on HGTV.