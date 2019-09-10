HGTV's New Series Features Four Powerhouse Female Renovation Pros — and Drew Scott in a Tux

HGTV’s newest show is all about girl power — and star power!

Rock the Block, premiering October 21, pits four of the network’s female renovation pros against one another in a contest to makeover one whole house each in just four weeks and with a budget of $175,000.

The competitors are no newcomers to home makeover TV: the series stars Good Bones’ Mina Starsiak Hawk, Restored by the Fords‘ Leanne Ford, Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth and Windy City Rehab‘s Alison Victoria. (In addition to their own shows, Ford, Roth and Hawk all appear on the much-hyped A Very Brady Renovation, which debuted September 9)

RELATED: Maureen McCormick Reveals the Emotional Tribute to Florence Henderson in A Very Brady Renovation

The one man on the show isn’t competing, but he’s no stranger to an HGTV reality face-off: Property Brothers and Brother vs. Brother star Drew Scott.

“These women are here because they’re some of the best designers and renovators in the business,” Scott said in a press release. “These houses are a blank canvas. They can completely redesign them—the possibilities are endless.”

Image zoom

He added, “At the end of four weeks, yours truly and my team of real estate experts are going to do a full top-to bottom-inspection of the newly renovated homes and crown the winner.”

A rotating cast of guest stars will round out the judging panel. On week one, Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa will help award the best master suite. Mike Holmes of Holmes on Homes, Nicole Curtis of Rehab Addict, and many more familiar faces will also pop up over the course of the competition.

In addition to making the homes more beautiful, the ladies will also have to think about potential resale, because the winner will be determined based on who added the most value to their house. The woman who takes top prize will get “bragging rights and a street named after her on the most rocking block in the country,” according to the release.

Image zoom HGTV

The format plays to all four designers’ talents. Ford and Hawk have experience giving older homes new life, Roth is a pro at adding personality to cookie cutter new construction, and as a house flipper, Victoria knows all about what changes add dollars to a home’s value.

HGTV president Jane Latman weighed in on the unique nature of the show, noting, “This is a no-holds-barred competition among highly skilled HGTV experts at the top of their game. They’re playing to win, and we can’t wait to see the results of their strategy, creativity and drive.”

WATCH THIS: Tarek El Moussa Was ‘Broken’ Before New Girlfriend Heather Young: She ‘Makes My Life Better’

In the exclusive first trailer for the show (above), the competitors take over an unsuspecting cul-de-sac and wield power tools in a fight night-style promo. Scott, sporting a tuxedo, even pulls an old fashioned mic from above like an MC.

RELATED: Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott Say Never Paint Your Walls These Two Colors

While the new show is guaranteed to feature plenty of inspiring design and even some useful tips for viewers, the real fun here will be watching your favorite HGTV stars slug it out in style.

Rock the Block premieres October 21 at 9PM ET/PT on HGTV and at 4AM on the HGTV GO app.