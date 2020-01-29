HGTV’s Lauren Liess Launches New Line with Bed Bath & Beyond — Featuring Prints She Drew Herself

HGTV’s Lauren Liess has teamed up with Bed Bath & Beyond to create a nature-inspired capsule collection for the store’s exclusive brand, Bee & Willow Home— and it’s as luxurious as it is affordable.

Liess, an interior designer who stars with her husband David on HGTV’s Best House on the Block, is known for her love of nature both in and out of the home — and she took this passion to the literal drawing board when designing this collection.

The mother of five created three different floral prints for the line — paisley, fern and chicory — each of which she hand drew herself with immaculate attention to detail.

These prints are now some of the patterns behind the sheets, duvets, pillows, throws, quilts and more in the Bee & Willow Home with Lauren Liess bedding collection, available in sizes full/queen and king.

RELATED: Bed Bath & Beyond Launches Affordable In-House Furniture line with One Kings Lane: Shop It Now!

Beyond bedding, the capsule also includes wallpaper (and more!) in the paisley, fern and chicory prints, designed to be coordinated with the bedding and other accessories. Each of the products in the collection, which range in price from $29.99 to $149.99, come in shades of blue, brown and white, and feature a variety of different textures.

The collection officially launches on the BB&B site on Wednesday, and will be popping up in stores soon after.

Bee & Willow Home was BB&B’s first private-label house brand, having launched in March 2019. Touted as a “whole home and furniture brand,” the line includes everything from cleaning gadgets and furniture pieces to decorative accessories like vintage-inspired rugs, throw pillows, woven baskets and art.

RELATED VIDEO: See Inside JoJo Siwa’s Over-the-Top California Mansion, Complete with In-Home ‘7-Eleven’

[tempo-video id=”6122593798001″ account_id=”416418724″

The company’s second house brand, One Kings Lane Open House, launched in September 2019. A collaboration with the design experts at One Kings Lane, the collection is full of sophisticated furniture and home decor inspired by the offerings of the high-end online retailer, which was purchased by BB&B in 2016.

The collection ranges from $34.99 for decorative accessories to $1,199.99 for larger furniture pieces, and includes everything from couches and tables to lamps and bar carts.