HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Talks ‘Extremely Personal’ First Book, House Story — See the Cover!

"This has been years in the making and it answers all the questions I get asked every single day," the mom of one tells PEOPLE exclusively of the book, which debuts in September

Reprinted from HOUSE STORY by Jasmine Roth. Copyright © 2021 by Jasmine Roth. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

On September 21, 2021, fans will be able to get their hands on Jasmine Roth's first-ever book, House Story.

In the highly personal new volume, the Hidden Potential and Help! I Wrecked My House star, 36, gives readers a rare peek behind the HGTV curtain and tips for creating a TV-worthy space of their own, no matter their budget — and the pages are filled with stunning photographs from her own various homes.

PEOPLE recently chatted exclusively with the mom-of-one (she shares daughter Hazel Lynn, almost 1, with husband Brett Roth) to hear more about the project.

What are you most excited about for the launch of your book?

Honestly, to just see it in print is going to be amazing. This has been years in the making and it answers all the questions I get asked every single day on social media, on email, and even when people walk up to me at Target and ask for advice. How fun will it be when I can just point them toward the book aisle and keep on shopping. Ha!

What type of content can fans expect when they pick up the book — is it similar to what you do on TV and on your social media?

That's exactly what this is. House Story is my TV shows but slowed way down. So you know how on my show, I'm presented with a challenge and 20 seconds later I have the answer? Well, in real life, it takes a lot of planning, measuring, lists and budgeting to get to that answer. This book is set up to help people make it through that process on their own, so they don't get stuck. It's also a lot of really great eye candy (the houses — not me!) which is similar to my show. I love making beautiful homes!

house story

Who do you think would benefit most from reading your book? First-time homeowners, renters, aspiring flippers, HGTV addicts?

I know it's corny, but seriously all of the above! There's something for everyone in this book. You've got the need-to-know house info for the first-time homebuyer, basically everything I wish I'd known when we bought our first home. There's also great design advice and hacks for renters, which I was for a long time. You also get my proprietary checklists that I use on my own flips (literally still can't believe I'm sharing these) for the wannabe home flipper. And if you're an HGTV addict (I know I am!) this book will be the perfect addition to your obsession.

Does the book have a personal element, or would you describe it as more of a guide for homeowners?

House Story is extremely personal. Not only because it's literally everything that I've helped my clients with over years of consultations, but because of the projects I chose to photograph to fill the pages and provide examples for the readers. All the houses photographed are my family's homes. But get this — one of the houses is the house I just finished and we moved into when Hazel was just 3 months old. My new house! I haven't even posted it on social media and I can't wait to share it with readers.

Jasmine Roth HGTV rents AirBnB Credit: Jasmine Roth/Instagram

You focus a lot on budget in the book, and having different options for different budgets — why was that important to you?

Look, I know budget isn't a sexy topic, but it's SO IMPORTANT. In real life, budget dictates what you can and can't do, and if you mismanage your budget, you're going to be stuck with a half-finished house. I see it all the time on my show Help! I Wrecked my House on HGTV. But more importantly, I want to break down the stigma about openly discussing the budget and normalize clear communication between contractors and homeowners. There shouldn't be any gray area, and I want my readers to feel confident and empowered to understand and manage a construction budget.

Did you always dream of writing a book, or did it just seem like a natural progression from your other work up until now?

House Story is a bucket list item for sure. I've always dreamed of contributing my knowledge and expertise in a more permanent way than social media or even TV. I see this book as a resource and hope that readers will find value in all the work my teams and I have put into it.

What was the writing process like for you?

Not gonna lie, writing a book was a lot harder than I expected. I write a blog and I am pretty prolific on social media. I write client proposals and design homes every single day. But putting it all together and trying to share almost 10 years of industry experience within the pages of this book... it was no small task! And I'd be remiss if I didn't give a shoutout to my agent, my team, and my publisher for all they've done to support this book. I know, this sounds like an award acceptance speech but writing a book while on maternity leave, during a global pandemic, it wasn't easy.

What are you most excited for fans to see in the book?

Oh, that's easy, in addition to the photographs (these are all new projects shot by the ever-talented Dabito, just for this book) it's got to be the shopping guides! My clients pay me to "spec" out their homes, whether I'm picking an entire kitchen including cabinet colors, hardware, fixtures, lighting, appliances, etc., or an entire house of furniture. Well, guess what — I'm doing that for three entire homes in this book! I share the design boards and where to buy all the items so if someone wants to just plug-n-play their house, they literally can. Basically, if you've bought my book, you've had me design your house.