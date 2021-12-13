WATCH: Fixer to Fabulous Crew Member Adopts Dog From Shelter the HGTV Stars Renovated

"And we wanna help them out. It needs a little love," Dave says about the motivation to give the shelter a face-lift. "This is something special, something for the holidays, that we get to do for the animals. I mean, they love you unconditionally and so we are gonna pull as many favors as we can, we're gonna call everyone we know, we're gonna use all the extra supplies we have to make this thing come together. This is for the animals; this is for the amazing people that work here."