WATCH: Fixer to Fabulous Crew Member Adopts Dog From Shelter the HGTV Stars Renovated
During a renovation of a local animal shelter, construction team member Joe Looney rescues a dog — which he names "Spirit" — after revealing his older dog, Lucky, recently died
One lucky pup finds her forever home in the Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise special.
On Tuesday's HGTV special, husband and wife duo Dave and Jenny Marrs gift the nonprofit Bella Vista Animal Shelter in Bella Vista, Arkansas, a long overdue renovation, just in time for the holidays.
In the exclusive clip above, construction team member Joe Looney makes a special connection with one of the dogs and decided to adopt her. He names his new companion "Spirit" after revealing his older dog, Lucky, had recently died.
In the video, Joe waits for shelter manager Laurie May to unite him with his new pet.
"I officially got her," Joe tells Dave and Jenny, after sneaking off to play with the shelter pups earlier in the episode.
"I can't believe it. I'm so happy," says Jenny.
"I said I would never have a dog after Lucky, but…" admits Joe. "She said take me home. I said, 'okay.'"
As Joe is handed the leash, he gives Spirit some pets and asks, "Wanna go home?"
To which Jenny replies, "He's going home with Spirit — the Christmas spirit."
The Bella Vista Animal Shelter, which Dave describes as a "pillar" in the community, temporarily houses 800 cats and dogs every year, and relies solely on donations to operate.
"And we wanna help them out. It needs a little love," Dave says about the motivation to give the shelter a face-lift. "This is something special, something for the holidays, that we get to do for the animals. I mean, they love you unconditionally and so we are gonna pull as many favors as we can, we're gonna call everyone we know, we're gonna use all the extra supplies we have to make this thing come together. This is for the animals; this is for the amazing people that work here."
The Marrs' team reconstructed the dog kennel, cat room, office space, and kitchen, with plenty of outdoor touches, as well as festive decorations for the revamped shelter, just in time for them to host a holiday pet adoption event.
"Everyone who's worked on this project, they've made it a safe, bright, happy place, not only to animals but to potential adopters coming in," May says. "This is gonna help get animals adopted and it's just amazing."
The Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise premieres Tuesday, December 14, at 9 p.m. on HGTV.