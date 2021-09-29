The Reno My Rental star and her husband Marcus had been married for 10 years before he was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver in August

HGTV's Carmeon Hamilton Marks One Month Without Husband After Fatal Accident: 'A Lifetime to Go'

Carmeon Hamilton is remembering her late husband Marcus on the one-month anniversary of his tragic death.

The interior designer, 35, who won HGTV's Design Star: Next Gen earlier this year, wrote on Instagram Tuesday night that it has been one month since her longtime love was killed in a motorcycle accident.

"One month down…a lifetime to go," Hamilton captioned a throwback photo of her and Marcus sharing a sweet moment in the kitchen. She added a black heart emoji and the hashtag, "#iloveyououtloud."

On Twitter the same day, Hamilton wrote about the heartbreaking experience of being hit by a wave of grief while folding Marcus' clothes, and realizing "this was actually the last time I'd be doing his laundry." Fans shared words of support for her in the comments on social media.

Hamilton and Marcus had been together for about 15 years and married for 10. They shared a son, Davin, who recently started 7th grade.

The Memphis-based mom of one originally shared the news of Marcus's passing by posting a photo of him to Instagram alongside an emotional note to her friends and followers.

"To my extended Internet family," she began. "It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away. I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon."

She later updated the caption to indicate that Marcus had been hit by an intoxicated driver while on his motorcycle.

Carmeon Hamilton

Hamilton continued, "I'm no stranger to loss, but this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can't describe. I'm now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second."

"I can't bring myself to figure out Davin's and my next step, because there shouldn't be a need for one," she wrote. "But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we've worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing."

Carmeon Hamilton

"Thank you all for being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived. I only ask for grace and privacy as my family and I navigate this extraordinary loss. I love you peeps," she concluded.

Despite her mourning, Hamilton has continued to promote her first-ever show, Reno My Rental, which began streaming on Discovery+ on September 18. She has shared on social media that Marcus would have wanted her to keep pursuing her dreams full steam ahead.