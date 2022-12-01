HGTV's 2023 Dream Home Is Here! Get a First Look at the 'Rugged' and 'Moody' House — Plus, How to Win It

HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is finally here!

PEOPLE has a first look at the network's 27th home in Morrison, Colorado. A city only 35 minutes from downtown Denver, Morrison is in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and is also where the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater is located.

For almost three decades, the network's HGTV Dream Home Giveaway has given one lucky winner a fully-furnished property in an idyllic destination, and this year, fans have another shot at winning a brand-new home.

Designed by Western Design Group and built by Mountain Plain Homes, the 4,360-square-foot property boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms. HGTV decorator Brian Patrick Flynn, who helmed the house's interior design, spoke with PEOPLE about its unique style and one-of-a-kind features.

HGTV

"The design of the HGTV Dream Home 2023 is rooted in the history and landscape of Morrison," he says. "I did not just look at your average inspiration sources." Instead, he drew on "dinosaur fossils, earthy colors seen in Red Rocks National Park and Amphitheater, relics from the Gold Rush days and all the active lifestyles that come with Colorado, like horseback riding, hiking and fly fishing."

Seen in the predominantly green and gray-painted walls, "the aesthetic of this home is rugged and elevated with a heavy emphasis on moody earth tones."

HGTV

Some of Flynn's favorite features are in the soaring living areas. "I love the limestone fireplace facade of the dining room. It's so classic and timeless and offers so much rugged texture," he says. "I also love how the massive wagon wheel chandelier stands out against it."

When asked what makes this house different from the past six he's designed for the fan-favorite giveaway, Flynn gives an unexpected reply. "Dinosaurs! Weird answer, I know. But there is a rich history of dinosaur fossils all around Morrison, Colorado, and when you're local, you see nods to them everywhere from national parks to murals and even on guided tours," he says.

HGTV

To pay tribute to the area's rich history, he enlisted the help of artist Karen Musgraves — singer Kacey Musgraves' mom — to splash the walls with original art.

"I gave her very little direction on coming up with a fun take on a dinosaur fossil fly fishing for a prehistoric fish, and she nailed it," he says. She also created individual paintings of items that nod to the location, like "fishing lures, pick axes and hats."

HGTV

From a quaint reading nook hidden behind bookshelf doors to a coffee bar off the kitchen, the house is filled with unexpected, leisure-focused rooms.

The outdoor space is also expansive. From a section filled with lounge chairs to a fire pit area with a round couch, the back terrace has several seating areas. With landscape architecture from Designs by Sundown, the dreamy yard not only has a full outdoor kitchen, but it also features a waterfall and natural stone bridge to play into the surrounding landscape.

HGTV

The front deck is another stunning outdoor addition, featuring sun beds, lounge chairs and a large dining table for al fresco gatherings

"The property has spectacular long range and close range views, so by having tons of outdoors spaces we can capitalize on the far away vistas, the close up mountains as well as the beautiful vantage point of the house set against the mountains," Flynn tells PEOPLE. "The house sits more or less on the side of a mountain and so building into such a slope was a massive engineering feat, but once that was all tackled, all else was super smooth."

HGTV

The 2023 HGTV Dream Home winner will not only get the keys to the fully-furnished home, but also a Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and $100,000 from Ally, a package worth over $2.7 million.

The sweepstakes period opens on December 23, 2023 at 9 a.m and runs until 5 p.m. February 16. Fans will then be able to enter the contest twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com.

"This house is just pure magic," says Flynn. "I could not be more proud of it."

The one-hour HGTV Dream Home 2022 special airs January 1 at 10 p.m. ET on HGTV and discovery+, and will be on HGTV GO on January 2, 2023.