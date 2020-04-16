Image zoom HGTV

The stars of Windy City Rehab are facing another lawsuit over alleged faulty work on a home featured on their HGTV show.

Designer Alison Gramenos (who goes by Alison Victoria) and contractor Donovan Eckhardt are among those named in a lawsuit filed by homeowners Shane Jones and Samantha Mostaccio on April 10 in Cook County, Illinois.

The couple — whose property was featured on the season 1 episode 7 episode titled “House of Horrors” — allege negligent construction, according to a complaint obtained by PEOPLE. They purchased the home in spring 2019 for $1.3 million.

Per the court documents, the homeowners have dealt with several construction and warranty defects, including water damage, cracking concrete columns and a problematic garage, which has allegedly required more than $100,000 in repairs.

A spokesperson for HGTV told PEOPLE, “We don’t comment on pending litigation.”

Nicole Daniel of Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, who represents the homeowners, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom AP Images for Super 8 by Wyndham

An official description for the episode that showcases the home says the stars of the show “take their chances on a split-level home that is full of disasters . . . Faced with numerous setbacks, they must put their differences aside to turn the nightmare into a dream home for potential buyers.”

This is far from the first time the HGTV stars have faced serious legal trouble over the last year.

In a previous lawsuit filed on December 30, the designer-contractor duo were similarly sued over alleged faulty work in another one of their properties.

And back in July, they were hit with a stop work order, blocked permits and license suspensions over a series of violations.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Department of Buildings notified Victoria and Eckhardt that they would be unable to file new permit applications. The city also moved to suspend Eckhardt’s real estate developer license and general contractor license for one year, the outlet reports.

In the notice sent to Eckhardt regarding his license suspension, the city said that he had worked without a permit at 11 different properties, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The city of Chicago has now issued stop-work orders at all of the properties.

Four months later, they were able to get back to work as nearly a dozen of the stop work orders were lifted, according to a spokesman for the department of buildings.

As of November, however, the co-hosts, were still unable to file new work permits.

In January 2019, when their HGTV show first premiered, Victoria told PEOPLE Now about her passion for home-flipping in Chicago and why she wants to bring historical elements of the city back into its homes.

“We’re trying to make the neighborhood great and better, and we’re trying to bring the history back with the builds,” she said at the time, “so it’s not like we’re coming in, building crap and just trying to make a buck.”

The HGTV star also shared insight into the home improvement business and tackling issues and setbacks as they arise in the process.

“We have 14 of these going on at the same time, so you’ve gotta keep it moving,” she said of her simultaneous projects. “And so, for me, it’s like, it’s unforeseen, but it’s also something that you kind of have to, like, say, ‘Hey, this could happen ….’”

She added: “Things you don’t expect are going to happen. How do you deal with them? Just be strong, honestly; hire the right people, first off, and be strong when these things happen, because you can’t let it set you back — you have to just kind of learn from your mistakes and make sure they don’t happen again.”