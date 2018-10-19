HGTV Will Launch a New Show...on Snapchat! How to Watch You Wish You Lived Here

HGTV has a reputation for being the channel everyone always leaves on. Now, it will also be the one fans can watch wherever they go.

You Wish You Lived Here is HGTV’s first-ever “Snap Original,” a show that airs exclusively on Snapchat. It premieres Sunday, October 21 at 6 a.m. ET and will be available to watch on the app for 48 hours.

To watch the episodes, which will be added each week at the same time for a 12-week run, go to the Snapchat Discover page and search HGTV or the show title.

The series will be hosted by DIYer Dylan Silver, who, along with a team of HGTV pros, will tackle a total room makeover in each episode inspired by the guests’ celeb style inspiration. But the designs don’t come with an A-lister’s budget: Every space will come together for $1,000 or less.

And, in case viewers are left feeling especially inspired, they’ll include step-by-step instructions on how to achieve the same look at home.

In 2017, Fortunate reported that Snapchat had inked deals with 12 major networks, including Scripps Networks Interactive, HGTV’s parent company. “Snapchat’s distinctive mobile platform provides an ideal environment for us to touch millennials and centennials who may not yet be hooked on our premium offerings,” Henry Ahn, Scripps’ president of content distribution and marketing, said in a statement at the time.

You Wish You Live Here premieres on Snapchat October 21 at 6 a.m. ET.