HGTV stars have come together to express their gratitude to workers on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

More than 15 of the network’s biggest names appear in a video message (above) premiering exclusively with PEOPLE. Each star takes a moment to thank those who are putting their lives at risk amid the pandemic, including healthcare workers, first responders and individuals who must continue to do their jobs because they are considered “essential workers,” including grocery store clerks, pharmacists and delivery people.

The sweet messages of thanks were all individually recorded by the stars from their homes, as they practice social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Most were shot selfie-style, and some include cameos from the family members they are staying home with.

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Reveals He Had to Lay Off Half of His Employees Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

The video begins with the hashtag #HomeTogether, which the network is using to promote efforts to “flatten the curve” by staying home.

“How’s it going guys?” Property Brothers’ Drew Scott asks to open the video, followed by a series of stars saying hello and wishing health and safety to viewers. “I know it’s a strange time for a lot of us,” chimes in Karen Laine, from Good Bones.

“We must do a shoutout for all those people who are making things tick along,” continues Hilary Farr of Love It or List It.

Image zoom HGTV

Orlando Soria, of Unspouse My House, Alison Victoria, of Windy City Rehab, and Jasmin Roth, of Hidden Potential, then go on to thank doctors, nurses, first responders, delivery workers, grocery store workers and “hometown heroes” for the work they continue to do to keep life moving forward in unprecedented times.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Jonathan Scott, also of Property Brothers, expresses later. Ben and Erin Napier, of Home Town, continue the sentiment, with Erin saying, “I’m thinking of those people today. We just want to say ‘thank you.’”

Image zoom HGTV

“Make sure that you’re reaching out to your friends and family,” encourages David Bromstad, host of My Lottery Dream Home, while a smiling Christina Anstead, of Christina on the Coast, assures, “We’re all in this together.”

Image zoom HGTV

“We hope your family is safe and sound,” Jeremiah Brent, of Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House chimes in, with husband Nate Berkus by his side.

Image zoom HGTV

The video closes with Victoria coming back to say, “Stay safe, stay healthy, as we all stay home together.”

RELATED VIDEO: Foster Puppies Have a Playdate at Georgia Aquarium

As of Friday, there are at least 85,381 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, which now has the most cases in the world. 1,271 Americans have died from coronavirus-related illnesses.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.