“At HGTV, we are part of a big difference, a big change,” Married to Real Estate star Egypt Sherrod said in a new ad campaign

HGTV Stars of Color Speak Out for Black History Month: 'This Is What TV Should Look Like'

In honor of Black History Month, HGTV hosts of color are sharing the importance of seeing diversity on the channel.

"This is what TV should look like. It should look like you," says Married to Real Estate's Mike Jackson in the home renovation network's new campaign which debuted Friday.

His wife and costar, Egypt Sherrod, adds, "At HGTV, we are part of a big difference, a big change."

The ad also features hosts Carmeon Hamilton, Tiffany Brooks, Mika Kleinschmidt and Page Turner.

"Growing up I had no idea that interior design was an option for me because I never saw anyone that looked like me on television," Hamilton, host of Reno My Rental, says. Hamilton was the winner of the recent Discovery+ reboot competition series, Design Star: Next Gen.

100 Day Dream Home's Kleinschmidt, who recently took home the top prize on season two or Rock the Block alongside her husband Brian, adds, "Now you can turn on the television, flip through a magazine and see a lot of diversity."

Brooks, star of HGTV Smart Home, believes she and her fellow hosts are part of sending a message about inclusivity to the next generation.

"I'm hoping to inspire these little Black girls and these little Black boys," she shared. "I'm hoping that the more and more they see people who look like me, they'll aspire to go after their dreams."

Turner, who hosts the brand new series Fix My Flip, applauded HGTV for being a network that celebrates BIPOC talent.

"I see the progress, I feel the progress, I read the progress, I experience the progress," Turner explained. "This is part of history where you see a network say, 'This is our standard, this is our platform, this is who we are, and "we" is inclusive of everybody.'"

This not the first time that Turner has spoken about the need for representation of Black women on television.

"Black women have always been left behind," Turner told Forbes last year. "Now our voices are finally starting to be heard, and I hope people are realizing that we are powerful. With leaders like Stacey Abrams and Kamala Harris, our power is being taken seriously and we are showing up."

In the same article, HGTV President Jane Latman admitted there is still work to be done to make the network more inclusive.

"We should be much further along when it comes to developing and showcasing BIPOC experts—in lead roles—on home-focused programs," she said.