See Ty Pennington and His Fiancée's Niche Couple's Costume, Plus More HGTV Stars' Halloween Looks
From Drew Scott and Linda Phan to Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, see how your favorite HGTV stars celebrated Halloween 2021 in style
Ty Pennington
The Ty Breaker host, 57, and his fiancé, Kellee Merrell, 33, dressed up as two minor yet memorable characters from the beloved 1989 Christmas movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation: the neighbors (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nicholas Guest) who discover a Christmas tree has smashed through their window.
"'And WHY is the carpet all wet TODD?!'" Pennington captioned the post, quoting the scene.
Christina Haack
The Christina on the Coast star, her fiancé Josh Hall and her two-year-old son Hudson (whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead), dressed up as the cast of E.T. — with Hudson as the eponymous alien!
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent
The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project stars were out protecting the NYC streets with their two kids: daughter Poppy, 6, who went as Wonder Woman, and son Oskar, 3, who was an adorable Spider-Man.
"#HappyHalloween from the Brent-Berkus superheroes,"
Berkus, 50, captioned this shot on Instagram.
Drew Scott and Linda Phan
The Property Brothers star, 43, and his wife of three years, 36, went as artist Bob Ross and one of his famous nature paintings, respectively.
"Drew went as my idol, Bob Ross. I went as everyday me: a work in progress," joked Phan on Instagram.
Martha Stewart
The Martha Knows Best host, 80, pulled off a "chic twenties" ensemble for a birthday/Halloween party for a friend. In addition to wearing colored contacts for "eerie eyes," the star also put a few feathers from her very own "white male peacock" in her headpiece!
Jasmine Roth
The Help! I Wrecked My House star, 37, and her husband, Brett, took their daughter Hazel, one-and-a-half, out trick-or-treating dressed as a Rams cheerleader!
"She loved everything about tonight…so did I," wrote the renovation expert.
JD Scott and Annalee Belle
The Property Brothers star, 45, (older brother to Drew and Jonathan Scott) and his wife — who got married two years ago on Halloween —celebrated their "Hallowversary" by dressing up as Laszlo Cravensworth and Nadja, respectively, from the TV show What We Do in the Shadows.
Mary Tjon Joe Pin
Did I do that? The Two Steps Home star, 37, dressed herself and her two kids up as her "favorite TV character growing up," Steve Urkel from Family Matters.
Mike Holmes
The Holmes on Homes star, 58, poked fun at one of his fellow Canadian HGTV stars this Halloween, dressing up as Vacation House Rules' Scott McGillivray.
"I think I nailed it," joked Holmes, who donned a wig and plaid shirt for the occasion.
Anita Corsini
"The Grinch and Max are now home and ready to watch the Braves!" joked the Flip or Flop Atlanta star, 45, who dressed up as the classic Christmas character with his beloved pet dog.