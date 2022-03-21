Drew and Jonathan Scott Say Celebrity IOU Season 3 Will Make Fans — and its A-List Guests — Cry
The third season of Celebrity IOU promises to be an emotional roller coaster.
In the first trailer, debuting exclusively with PEOPLE (above), hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott give a sneak at some of the show's big moments — and the teary-eyed A-listers who are paying back friends and mentors who have helped them get where they are today by surprising them with a home makeover.
This season's full lineup of stars includes Tiffany Haddish, Halle Berry, Lisa Kudrow, Anthony Anderson, Snoop Dogg, Ali Wong, Howie Mandel and John C. Reilly.
"The new season of Celebrity IOU is incredible. It is going to inspire you. It is going to make you cry. It is going to make you laugh. These big stars give back in big ways," Drew and Jonathan say in the clip.
The trailer puts a spotlight on Snoop's renovation for his longtime friend and the commissioner of his football league, who he affectionately calls Commish.
"Anytime you have someone who does more giving then receiving you feel like you have to give them something," he says, while discussing his makeover of Commish's garage into a man cave and office space.
The first two seasons also featured major stars strapping on their hard hats and sharing the stories of those who most impacted their lives and careers.
"Drew and I pinch ourselves every day because we have the incredible honor of helping the people who we've admired make something special happen for generous people who had a significant impact on their lives," Jonathan previously said in a press release from the network.
Drew added, "Hearing the incredible stories of gratitude never gets old. We're always inspired by these celebrities wanting to be completely hands-on with the renovations. This series is extra special."
Last season's stars included LeAnn Rimes, Darren Criss, Kevin Hart, Josh Groban, Justin Hartley, Allison Janney and Rainn Wilson as well as Jonathan's girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.
The show's first season featured celebrities including Brad Pitt, Viola Davis and Melissa McCarthy.
Season three of Celebrity IOU will kick off on April 18 at 9 p.m. on HGTV and be available to stream on discovery+ the same day.