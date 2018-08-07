HGTV Star Vern Yip's Florida Home Is Beachy Yet Chic: Don't 'Go Overboard with Mermaids!'

Vern Yip built his dream house in Florida — then he sold it. Then he built another one!

The HGTV regular and his husband, Craig Koch, designed their dream house in Rosemary Beach from the ground up, but soon after, received an offer to buy the place they couldn’t pass up. So they decided to let it go and start again, this time with a 3,5000-square-foot fixer upper with killer views over the Gulf of Mexico.

“I always have a soft spot for a house that needs love,” says the designer in the new issue of HGTV Magazine. Yip also appears on the reboot of Trading Spaces on TLC.

He overhauled and revamped the space to suit the needs of his family, which also includes son Gavin, 8, daughter Vera, 7, and four dogs (Lars and Juno are pictured above).

The house features Yip’s signature style and doesn’t veer into kitschy beach-theme decor. “Nobody should feel pressure to go overboard with mermaids!” he jokes. In the living room, he kept a palette of sophisticated grays. “I didn’t want to compete with the amazing view,” he says. Only the fireplace has an overtly seaside feel. The warm undertones, he notes, “make the color scheme a little less stark.”

The stucco home’s facade has a little nod to the waves nearby, with a curvy parapet that Yip added to the top. It also features double balconies, to take advantage of the views, and direct access to a walking and biking path — one of the things that first drew the TV personality to this coastal destination.

Of course the beachside locale has one drawback: The family pets track in plenty of sand, he admits, “but my kids actually bring in more!”

Read the full feature and see more photos in the new issue of HGTV Magazine, on newsstands now, or visit hgtv.com.