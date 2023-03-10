See Inside HGTV Star Leanne Ford's Tiny L.A. Cabin, a Rustic 'Oasis' With Stacks of Charm

The 700-square-foot property is featured in the new book Embrace Your Space

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 10, 2023
leanne ford
Photo: Genevieve Garruppo

Designer Leanne Ford has shown how to transform a tiny cabin into a cozy space you won't want to leave – and of course, it features plenty of her signature white paint.

Measuring a snug 700 square feet, the HGTV star's L.A. pad has a rustic charm that perfectly matches Ford's famous aesthetic.

The home, which Ford has dubbed "Camp California", is featured on the cover of the upcoming design book Embrace Your Space (out March 14). The book focuses on temporary spaces such as rentals, apartments and "for now" dwellings.

Perched in Laurel Canyon,the idea for the cabin was to create a space where her husband Erik Allen Ford (co-founder of the clothing line Buck Mason) could stay when he was in L.A. for work.

leanne ford
Genevieve Garruppo

But the Restored by the Fords and Home Again with the Fords designer tells author Katie Koldefehr that you can't approach design by thinking of space as being only temporary. "No matter how short-term you think it is, still create an oasis and a space that you want to spend time in and be there," Leanne says.

Photography of the home by Genevieve Garruppo shows smart decisions that both keep costs down and provide a bright area to hang out in.

Rather than replace the flooring, Leanne left the scratches and holes in the wood as is. The surface was softened with white paint. The interior designer says this meant "we didn't lose anything by painting it; we just gained the lightness of it. We kept the imperfections, and because we painted everything and decorated it, the imperfections became a plus."

leanne ford
Genevieve Garruppo

The living room features a familiar favorite positioned across from the brick fireplace, the HGTV star's pillowy Ever sofa from Crate & Barrel. Named after daughter Ever, Leanne previously told PEOPLE it was one of her favorite designs that also inspired her "dream bed."

"I named the classic and cozy sofa after her [for a previous collection] and it was such a hit that I got to evolve the shape, style and fabrics into my dream bed," she says.

The hero of the dining room space in "Camp California" is the commanding wooden farmhouse table that Leanne found at Big Daddy's Antiques.

Handmade zellige tiles and a diamond-paned window were installed in the bathroom to give the room a timeless appeal.

leanne ford
Genevieve Garruppo

Clever uses of space are found throughout the cabin, such as the tiny sleeping alcove, which measures only 5 feet wide. And then there's the semi-private spot hidden behind the fireplace where the family can read a book or check emails.

One thing they won't be doing is watching television, with no TV to be found in what the designer described as her "hippie commune."

leanne ford
Genevieve Garruppo

Leanne, Erik and Ever live primarily in her hometown of Pittsburgh, PA, where she's bought, renovated and sold a mid-century modern home for $1.3 million and a Sears kit house. Before moving back East during the pandemic, the family shared another L.A. home, which they listed for sale for $4.3 million.

See more photos of Leanne's cabin and the homes of 11 more creatives in Embrace Your Space, available March 14.

