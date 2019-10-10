Image zoom Winnie Au

With three major HGTV shows under her belt and a new baby at home, Restored by the Fords’ Leanne Ford has to make the most of her time off—by catching some Zs, of course.

“Everyone’s like, ‘What do you do in your free time?’ I’m like, ‘Sleep.’ That’s actually what I do,” jokes the renovation pro, who also stars on the network’s A Very Brady Renovation and the upcoming all-female competition series Rock the Block.

And after welcoming her first child, daughter Ever Allen Ford, in March with husband Erik Ford (he took her last name), getting in those winks when she can is more important than ever.

Luckily, the fashion stylist-turned-interior designer is also an expert at creating a restful home. Her top priority? “The bed. That’s my biggest thing, 100 percent,” says Ford, who partnered with Leesa Sleep to introduce their dual hybrid Legend mattress.

When looking for bedding Ford disregards one traditional measure: “Ignore thread count. That’s old news,” she says. “It’s all about the feel of the cotton.”

Outside a cozy bed, she says lighting is key. “I say, have everything on a dimmer. So in the morning it can be bright, and at night it can get moody and you can kind of relax and dial down.”

Lighting is also a favorite focus of almost-7-month-old Ever. “She stares at lighting fixtures,” says Ford, much like her mom, who released a limited-edition line of lamps and pendants at Target earlier this year.

Lucky for her parents, Ever is also a good sleeper. “Twelve hours. She’s kind of nailing it,” says Ford of her daughter, who takes after her in the snoozing department. “She looks exactly like my husband, but she acts like me!”

Rock the Block premieres October 21 on HGTV. The Leesa Legend is available now.