HGTV Star Leanne Ford Is Selling Modern Pennsylvania Home She Designed for $1.3M — See Inside!

Leanne Ford is ready for her next project — even if it means moving out of her home sweet home.

The Restored by the Fords and Very Brady Renovation star has is selling the Sewickley Heights, PA, property that she currently calls home, PEOPLE confirms. The listing is held by Robert Green of Berkshire Hathaway with an asking price of $1,300,000.

“I’ve absolutely loved working on this home, and have poured so much soul into it,” the Pittsburgh native told PEOPLE of the four-bedroom, three-bathroom abode. “But I’ve got reno in my blood, and I’m ready to tackle the next design project.”

RELATED: HGTV Star Leanne Ford Reveals How She Creates a Restful Room (Even with a Baby in the House!)

The 38-year-old home renovation expert purchased the 2,042-square-foot property — which is located on a private 5.15-acre lot — last summer, using her eye for design and refurbishing skills to bring the single-family home to its full potential.

She has been living in the finished product with her husband Erik and their seven-month-old daughter Ever Allen part time. The family splits time between Pennsylvania and Los Angeles, where they have been renting a more family-friendly home after Leanne listed her former cabin in the Silver Lake neighborhood.

Image zoom Reid Rolls. Inset: Rachel Luna/Getty

Image zoom

Image zoom

Ford focused on modernizing the design while renovating the home, customizing the entire kitchen, white oak staircase, concrete-skimmed walls and floor-to-ceiling doors to bring the house into the 21st century. In addition to chic furnishings and updated appliances, the HGTV star also painted the home in her favorite hue: pure white, inside and out.

Image zoom

Image zoom

According to the listing description, the bathroom features a “heated concrete floor, double shower head, steam room, marble waterfall vanities and a walk-in closet with new laundry.”

Image zoom

The custom, open-plan kitchen includes all-new appliances like a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Viking gas stove and Borghini and Arabescato marble waterfall counters.

RELATED VIDEO: HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block’ Cast Reveals Which Designers Are the Most and Least Competitive in Group

“Current owners spared no expense,” the listing promises. “A special home looking for a special owner.”

Ford currently stars on HGTV’s Rock the Block, which pits four of the network’s female renovation pros — Ford, Good Bones’ Mina Starsiak Hawk, Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth and Windy City Rehab‘s Alison Victoria — against one another in a contest to make over one whole house each in just four weeks and with a budget of $175,000.