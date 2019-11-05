HGTV Star Emily Henderson Decked Out Her Mountain Home for the Holidays — See Inside!

Emily Henderson is a holiday decorating expert — and her gorgeous family home is proof!

The HGTV host and Target’s Home Style Expert gave PEOPLE an exclusive look at how she made over her mountain home for the holidays using only products from Target. The result? A ski-chalet-inspired set-up with plenty of greenery, twinkling lights and cozy accessories.

“For this house, we went for a Scandinavian mountain theme – minimal, but so warm,” Henderson tells PEOPLE. “We really limited the finishes and kept it neutral to provide a mentally clear (and not chaotic) backdrop for our weekends to decompress.”

White, knit Christmas stockings are hung by the fireplace in her living room, where she explains she created “a festive, warm ambience.” Furry white pillows, blankets and a Moroccan-style rug match the stockings, appealing to Henderson’s love of layered neutrals.

“This year, I went with a clean, winter white look for the holidays,” she says. She also has some advice on how to do the same in your own home: “To achieve this, bring in lots of blankets and pillows in cozy textiles such as sherpa and faux fur like I did in my main living area, dining nook and kid’s playroom, and layer in lots of warm lighting.”

The stylist placed a massive light-up star above the fireplace in her living room, which casts a glow across the entire space. “It’s perfect for adding a holiday touch to any large space and serves as a great conversation piece,” she says of the piece, noting that the glowing ceramic houses on her table have the same effect.

If you only invest in one item for holiday decorating, Henderson suggests you invest in greenery — and she takes her own advice.

“I love using faux greenery in wreath and garland form to decorate almost every area of my home,” she says. “Plus, faux greenery is great for early holiday decorating since real garland won’t last longer than six weeks.”

One of her favorite ways to add some green? Bottle brush trees, which can be purchased in various shapes, sizes and colors. Henderson’s were all under $10.

The professional stylist knows that it can be hard to break free from the ordinary while decorating with the same pieces year after year, but she does have a few tips to keep things fresh.

“The easiest way to make anything unique is to make it personal and sentimental to you,” she says. “Display all your kids’ Santa photos throughout the years, DIY ornaments and any other holiday traditions that you love. The winter season and holidays are all about being surrounded by family and friends!”