Christina Haack Is Launching a Production Company with Fiancé Joshua Hall: 'Huge Dream'
Christina Haack and her fiancé Joshua Hall are getting into business together!
In a post shared on Instagram, the 38-year-old HGTV star confirmed that she and the realtor are starting their own production company together called Unbroken Productions.
In the post, Haack announced that the two are looking forward to co-producing Christina on the Coast season 4 in addition to other new shows as part of the business partnership.
"Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream!" Haack wrote in the caption of the post. "I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with. I am so grateful for this new opportunity. We can't wait to co-produce Christina on the coast season 4 for @hgtv as well as some brand new shows!!"
Joining forces professionally is the latest commitment in what has been a whirlwind romance for the pair, who started dating in the spring of 2021 following Haack's split from her second husband Ant Anstead.
Their relationship first became public in July of last year, but the interior designer has since confirmed that they were an item as far back as March. They revealed they were engaged in August 2021 while enjoying a romantic vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Haack shares son Hudson, 2, with Anstead and daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with her first husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.
The news Haack will be taking more control behind the scenes comes shortly after the series finale of Flip or Flop, her long-running hit series with El Moussa. El Moussa and Haack announced the series would conclude last month just two weeks before the final episode was set to air.
A source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE at the time that while the announcement was abrupt, it was a long time coming.
"Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that," the source says. "The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter."
Hall celebrated Haack's success with the series in an Instagram comment, writing, You're such an amazing woman that has inspired, and will continue [to] inspire people everywhere . . . onward and upward, my love."
Haack and Hall seemingly spent the weekend celebrating together after announcing their business venture.
"Little Sunday cruisn' with my main squeeze and side piece," wrote Hall in an Instagram post featuring Haack posing in the front of a classic car on a beautiful day. He also shared a snap on his Instagram Stories showing Haack lounging on the back terrace of her new O.C. home and snuggling with their dog Stella set to a soundtrack of Bob Marley's "Is This Love."