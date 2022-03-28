Christina Haack Is Launching a Production Company with Fiancé Joshua Hall: 'Huge Dream'

The couple, who started dating last spring and got engaged a few months later, are now going into business together

Christina Haack and her fiancé Joshua Hall are getting into business together!

In a post shared on Instagram, the 38-year-old HGTV star confirmed that she and the realtor are starting their own production company together called Unbroken Productions.

In the post, Haack announced that the two are looking forward to co-producing Christina on the Coast season 4 in addition to other new shows as part of the business partnership.

"Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream!" Haack wrote in the caption of the post. "I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with. I am so grateful for this new opportunity. We can't wait to co-produce Christina on the coast season 4 for @hgtv as well as some brand new shows!!"

Joining forces professionally is the latest commitment in what has been a whirlwind romance for the pair, who started dating in the spring of 2021 following Haack's split from her second husband Ant Anstead.

Haack shares son Hudson, 2, with Anstead and daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with her first husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

Josh Hall christina haack instagram Credit: Josh Hall/Instagram

The news Haack will be taking more control behind the scenes comes shortly after the series finale of Flip or Flop, her long-running hit series with El Moussa. El Moussa and Haack announced the series would conclude last month just two weeks before the final episode was set to air.

A source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE at the time that while the announcement was abrupt, it was a long time coming.

"Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that," the source says. "The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter."

Hall celebrated Haack's success with the series in an Instagram comment, writing, You're such an amazing woman that has inspired, and will continue [to] inspire people everywhere . . . onward and upward, my love."

Haack and Hall seemingly spent the weekend celebrating together after announcing their business venture.