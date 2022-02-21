HGTV Star Alison Victoria Reveals Light-Filled Atlanta Loft: 'Never Loved a Place As Much'

Windy City Rehab designer Alison Victoria has opened the doors to her Atlanta loft, sharing an inside look at her redesigned space — located in a converted 1880s textile mill — with House Beautiful.

"I have never loved a place as much as this one," Victoria shared for the magazine's latest cover story, noting that her purchase of the property was somewhat surprising. She first saw the loft while visiting Atlanta for a guest appearance on Ty Pennington's renovation show Ty Breaker.

Victoria had made an offer on the space by the time filming wrapped and, though she intended to flip it, she fell in love throughout the renovation process.

"I started getting really into the project and decided I wanted to keep this home for the rest of my life," Victoria tells House Beautiful.

The revamp of the light-filled loft was considerable, with the designer working with a contractor and her own lead designer to expand the primary suite in the two-bedroom, two-bathroom property (a project that required heightening the sprinkler system).

She created the illusion of even more space to the already 26-foot ceilings via Benjamin Moore's Pure White paint, which covers the walls as well as exposed pipes and beams in the main living area.

The open feel extends to the floors, as well, thanks to luxury vinyl planks made to resemble hardwood (which took the place of the original orange concrete).

Of course, she did keep a few key pieces of the spaces intact, including the patinated wood posts and the dramatic spiral staircase (to which she added her own touch: a newel post sourced at an old Chicago mansion).

In true Victoria fashion, antiques abound — from a pair of French antique barn doors that lead to the master bathroom and closet, to a vintage marble fireplace surround, which creates a warm and inviting focal point, despite there being no actual fireplace in the loft.

"I had never seen a mantel this big," Victoria says of the piece. "It will come with me wherever I go."

There are also several statement pieces, from the "real accent wall" made of 24-karat gold-painted grasscloth in the master bathroom to the solid bronze elevator pieces that frame the entrance to the room.

Custom accents also feature throughout the design, such as the intricately designed range hood made by a local Atlanta artist and a custom banquette in the dining area, flanked by smoky gray built-ins in which to display myriad books, sculptures and vessels.

Many of the accents and accessories in the space, Victoria tells House Beautiful, come from both Atlanta and her native Chicago.

"Chicago will always be home, but it doesn't have to be the only one," she tells the publication.