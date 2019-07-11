HGTV just gave one fan the surprise of her life — and a prize worth $1.2 million!

Maureen Rustrian, a credit analyst from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, won the HGTV Smart Home 2019 giveaway and was ambushed at her home by HGTV Smart Home host and interior designer Tiffany Brooks, who shared the life-changing news.

In the video above, Rustrian arrives home from work thinking she was going to have a backyard barbecue with her husband and a friend. But she soon discovered the get together was a ruse. Her friend told her she had a “really big surprise” for her, and Brooks popped out from behind the house with a camera crew.

“I thought it was a joke at first, but then I realized that no one would actually have all this equipment with the cameras, lights and microphones,” said Rustrian in a press release. “And then, I heard Tiffany’s voice—it’s so distinct—and it slowly started to sink in.”

After a big hug, Brooks finally confirmed why she was crashing the faux barbecue: “I came to let you know that you are the grand prize winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2019, located near Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.”

Overcome with emotion, Rustrian asked if it was a joke. “It’s real!” Brooks said, laughing. “You’re my best friend,” Rustrian replied, grinning from ear to ear.

“I don’t have words,” she then added in an interview. “I’m very shocked and amazed and happy.”

As the winner of the sweepstakes, Rustrian is now the proud owner of a newly-built, fully-furnished 3,400-square-foot home in the suburb of Roanoke, Texas; a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV; and a $100,000 check from LendingTree.

Image zoom HGTV

Planned and built by local firm Highland Homes, the 2019 Smart Home features three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Brooks designed the interior, with an aesthetic she describes as “Gothic modern” — think moody lighting, dark tiling and leather touches combined with fun gadgets like a WiFi-enabled pet hair vacuum, a golf simulator and an outdoor theater.

Image zoom HGTV

Image zoom

Image zoom HGTV

“I utilized a mix of modern elements and subtle ranching touches, giving the home a unique style that breaks from tradition,” Brooks said in a previous clip promoting the giveaway. The house was also designed with energy-efficient materials and smart technology. See more features of the tech-savvy abode, here.

A self-proclaimed HGTV fanatic, Rustrian says she entered the giveaway online twice a day, every day during the sweepstakes period. According to HGTV, her name was randomly drawn from over 97 million entries. Rustrian and her husband have never been to Texas before, but they will be able to visit their new home in the coming weeks, along with their three sons.

Rustrian’s favorite part of the 2019 Smart Home? “I love the entryway tile work, the high ceilings, the layout and the darker colors Tiffany used in the home,” she said in a press release. “It’s all absolutely beautiful. But my favorite part is how open the kitchen is to the family room. I love to cook, but our home doesn’t have the open concept.”

Image zoom HGTV

Image zoom HGTV

Viewers will be able to see more of the house—and more of Rustrian’s reaction to the bombshell news—during the HGTV Smart Home Giveaway Special, which will premiere Friday, August 16 at 1 p.m. ET on HGTV.