The stars of Home Town will be taking their renovation talents to another Southern city in need

HGTV Reveals the U.S. Town That Will Receive a Whole-City Makeover from Ben and Erin Napier

In January, HGTV put out a call for submissions for small towns that deserved a life-changing overhaul courtesy of stars Ben and Erin Napier. Now, the winning town has officially been revealed.

Wetumpka, Alabama has been selected as the town that will undergo a major facelift on the network’s newest show, Home Town Takeover — a six-part series scheduled to premiere in 2021. Home to 8,278 residents, Wetumpka was chosen from over half a million photo and video submissions highlighting over 2,600 American towns.

A montage of the varied and often emotional video submissions HGTV received can be seen above.

Though full of natural beauty — it's located along Alabama’s scenic Coosa River — Wetumpka has struggled to thrive in recent years. Businesses have shuttered, young people have been choosing to leave, and the town has been impacted by everything from highway diversions to natural disasters.

Home Town Takeover will see Erin, 34, and Ben, 36, restore hope to the residents with a town-wide revitalization project — one of HGTV’s most ambitious projects ever — renovating Wetumpka’s private homes, small businesses and a variety of public spaces.

As the stars of HGTV’s Home Town, the Napiers have transformed their home base of Laurel, Mississippi, one house at a time over the years, and the design-savvy duo are excited to be taking their talents to another deserving community.

“Ben and I often speak about our love of small-town living and what that lifestyle means to people who live in one,” said Erin in a press release. “The people of Wetumpka know they have a small town worth saving, and now the world will see why this tight-knit community deserves a fresh start.”

According to HGTV, Wetumpka was chosen because their submissions “successfully showcased the community’s collective desire to champion revitalization, highlighted the work they had already done to improve the town and telegraphed a collective spirit of excitement and optimism.”

On Thursday night, HGTV will air a special titled Home Town: Small Town Salute in which viewers can watch the excitement unfold as Erin and Ben share the news with Wetumpka residents that their town was selected.

Erin also shared on Tuesday that she and Ben have officially begun filming for Season 5 of Home Town, despite the challenges created by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We are surrounded by a masked team but thankfully we know the familiar faces under there and are finding our groove again,” the mother of one wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and her husband with a clapperboard in hand. “Thank you for loving our show and letting us do this.”