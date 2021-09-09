Get an Exclusive First Look at HGTV's 2021 Urban Oasis House — and Find Out How to Win It!

HGTV's 2021 Urban Oasis home is here! And PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the stunning new property, located in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Coming in at just 1,350 square feet with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, the HGTV Urban Oasis 2021 is a newly built, cottage-style home designed by celebrity interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn.

Flynn, who also has a new show on Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Network, was inspired by 1980s design styles when decorating the home, a choice that comes across in the colors, patterns and accents he uses throughout.

"This year's HGTV Urban Oasis offers the best of both worlds, providing access to a thriving city while maintaining a Midwestern charm," Flynn said in a press release. "The modern homeowner was at the forefront of this design, as we built a smart floor plan with indoor and outdoor living that will allow for a lifestyle that includes shopping locally, eating sustainably and achieving harmony through home life."

While HGTV's annual Dream Home and Green Home giveaways offer up properties in a variety of settings, the Urban Oasis is meant to highlight a bustling city.

Indianapolis was chosen for it culinary and cultural scene that still embraces the "midwestern hospitality" the area is known for, according to HGTV. Famous for its theater district, race car driving and being host to the largest children's museum in the world, Indianapolis has something for everyone, and the 2021 Urban Oasis is designed to be a place to come back to and relax at the end of a busy day in the city.

Some of the home's most notable features are its state-of-the-art kitchen with counter seating, a cozy living room with a brick fireplace, a guest bedroom that doubles as an office, an outdoor dining space and a fully furnished garage, perfect for a party.

"The HGTV Urban Oasis is a unique opportunity for us to showcase the beauty and functionality of city living to all of our viewers across the country," said Jane Latman, the president of HGTV. "With every HGTV Home Giveaway, millions of fans look to us for inspiration, not only from the design and build, but also the location of the home, and this is a great time to highlight Indianapolis, one of America's great Midwestern cities."

The Indiana property will be the 12th "Urban Oasis" HGTV gives away. The franchise started in 2010 with a property in New York City. Last year, the Urban Oasis home was located in Portland, Maine.

This will be the seventh year in a row that Flynn has taken the reins as the interior designer for the project, and he will be the host of the HGTV Urban Oasis Special that will air on the network in October. The home itself was constructed by local builders Bespoke Construction.

And the winner doesn't just get the house. This year's grand prize package is valued at over $600,000, and one lucky entrant will receive the keys to the fully-furnished residence as well as $50,000 from LendingTree.

The sweepstakes will run from 9 a.m. ET on Friday, October 1 to 5 p.m. ET on Monday, November 22, and hopeful homeowners will be able to enter twice per day on the channel's website.

