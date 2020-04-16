Image zoom HGTV

You could star in an HGTV show without leaving the house!

While millions of Americans are staying home to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the network has been busy cooking up a new series inspired by the need for responsible social distancing.

HGTV knows that more time inside means more people are thinking about their homes than ever before — and many homeowners are itching to take on a home improvement project. That’s what inspired the network’s latest series, Design At Your Door, which they are currently in the process of casting, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The show, which will be self-shot by the participants, will pair homeowners with an HGTV star (the cast has not yet been announced) who will coach them through redesigning a room in their home. Catering to the social distancing rules of the pandemic, fans will be able to get a full HGTV-approved makeover without having to physically come in contact with the network’s experts, and will receive all necessary materials delivered straight to their door.

“We’re spending a lot of time at home and all around us are those ‘to-do’s’ that we can no longer ignore” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release. “The great news is that if you want help, HGTV is ready with the trusted experts who can guide you from start to finish. Through technology, you can invite them into your home, show them your challenge, and we will send the solution to your front door.”

While the network has not yet revealed which stars will be taking part in the series, they are currently casting homeowners. Interested applicants must send in a photo of the room they would like to breathe new life into, and share their reasoning behind it.

To apply, fans can visit HGTV.com/beonhgtv, or email designatyourdoor1@gmail.com.

“We’re all looking for ways to stay happy and connected, and a series like this feels right, right now” said Latman in the press release.

There is not yet a premiere date.

On Monday night, HGTV premiered another feel-good series, in collaboration with Drew and Jonathan Scott: Celebrity IOU.

The series, which the Property Brothers stars say has “been years in the making,” follows the twins as they help A-listers like Brad Pitt, Viola Davis and Melissa McCarthy give back to the unsung heroes in their lives by surprising them with a home makeover.

“You’re going to cry more with this series than you’ve ever cried before,” Jonathan told PEOPLE of the new show. “But you’re also going to laugh!”

The brothers say they’re proud to be putting positive content out into the world at this time, hoping that it will be a happy escape for viewers.

“For us, it’s really important to bring some measure of positivity into people’s lives,” Drew said. “HGTV has been touted as a safe haven and I think we all need a bit of that in our lives right now.”

