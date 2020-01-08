Image zoom HGTV

On their HGTV show Home Town, Erin and Ben Napier have completely transformed their home base of Laurel, Mississippi, one house at a time. Now, the design-savvy duo is taking their talents to a new neck of the woods — and this time, it could be yours.

HGTV announced on Wednesday that it will be launching a new show called Home Town Takeover in 2021 that will star Erin, 34, and Ben, 36, and apply that same makeover magic to another lucky locale. The six-episode event series will follow the couple as they take on the renovation of an entire town, from single-family homes to public parks and everything in between.

Through Tuesday, February 4, the network is accepting nominations for a town that deserves a life-changing overhaul. Fans can go to HGTVHomeTownTakeover.com to try and sell HGTV on why their small town should be featured on Home Town Takeover by sharing photos, videos and stories.

Submissions should be for towns with a population of 40,000 or fewer, and feature a video tour of the areas of town that need the most TLC, whether it be diners, community centers, main streets or homes.

“This is a big one. HGTV has never, ever taken on a whole town renovation and restoration project and we’re so proud and excited to be leading the team that will get it done,” said Erin in a press release. “Show us those photos and videos. Tell us what makes your town special and how you’d like us to help make it better. You may see us in your town soon.”

Handyman Ben added, “Renovating one house at a time is an awesome experience, but the chance to support an entire town, where we can help bring a community back to life and enhance the lives of the people who live and work there, is something we’ve always wanted to try.”

It’s something the couple have witnessed first hand over the first three seasons of their own show.

“You won’t believe what a small town with a shared renovation vision and the power of HGTV, Erin and me behind them can do,” adds Ben. “We’ve seen those changes in Laurel and we want to help another town do it too.”

As submissions roll in and the new series begins filming, fans of Erin and Ben can catch up with the couple — and their baby girl, Helen — on the new 16-episode season of Home Town, which premieres on Monday, January 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

You can enter the Home Town Takeover contest here.