WATCH: HGTV's Latest Home Renovation Star Is a Wall Street Exec Dating a 'Bachelorette' Alum [Exclusive]

Galey Alix is making her HGTV debut!

The Wall Street executive and DIY influencer, 29, is starring in the network's newest show, Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix, premiering Wednesday, April 19. In each of the eight episodes, Alix has just a weekend to transform a space for her clients — all of whom were selected from her massive social media following.

In the exclusive first look above, Alix explains that her day job is the reason for her makeovers' shocking time constraint: "The catch is, I have to do it all on the weekends because Monday through Friday I'm an executive at one of the largest investment firms on Wall Street."

In order to pull everything off, she explains, "My team and I spend months planning, ordering, building — because with my crew, we don't cut corners."

She also has a unique rule for her clients: They only get to decide on the budget, leaving their credit cards and all the creative decisions to her.

The social media star's design business also led to a positive change in her own life.

"My story really began when I was battling a serious mental health disease. Before entering recovery, I had posted some DIY videos of me working on my house onto my social media," she says.

When she got back from therapy and logged onto social media, the videos had gone viral and she suddenly had people from all over the world asking her if she would remodel their space. She now has millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok.

"My self-worth came back through helping other people," she says, "and that is when Galey Alix Design was born."

When she's not busy redesigning homes, Alix is spending time with her boyfriend, Dale Moss — a former NFL player who starred in season 16 of The Bachelorette.

The 34-year-old was previously engaged to his co-star Clare Crawley, who he was in an on-and-off-again relationship with for about a year until September 2021.

He found love again with Alix almost a year ago and often expresses his feelings for her on social media.

"So happy we get to exist in this world together," he wrote of his girlfriend in a sweet Instagram post for her birthday. "I'm beyond proud of the courage you've shown unapologetically going after your dreams & have found a sense of home I've never experienced before through your love. In awe of you each day."

Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix premieres Wednesday, April 19 at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.