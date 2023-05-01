WATCH: Retired Grandma and Longtime Fan Wins HGTV Dream Home 2023: 'I Cannot Believe This'

The keys to the 2023 HGTV Dream Home are now in the hands of a longtime fan!

South Carolina local, Marie Davis, is the official new owner of the Morrison, Colorado, mountain retreat, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. A devoted Dream Home fan, Davis was randomly selected from 129 million entries after entering the giveaway "every year, every day," she says in the above clip.

HGTV designer Brian Patrick Flynn — who was in touch with Marie's daughter Heather to set up the surprise — headed to South Carolina to share the news with the unsuspecting grandma and her husband Arthur.

"Oh my goodness. I cannot believe this," Marie says as Flynn hands her a framed photo of the newly-built home with "Congratulations, Marie!" written on it. Along with the fully-furnished $2.7 million house, the Dream Home giveaway includes a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and a check for $100,000.

In the reveal, she asks her husband if he knew about her winning, to which he responds with a laugh: "No, I just knew something was happening at this point."

Marie's daughter also joins in on the fun after helping organize the surprise. The two give each other a big hug before Heather accompanies her mom to check out her new ride.

"It was so hard to keep this a secret," Heather says. "This is the best thing that's ever happened to her." Now retired, Marie and her husband were living with Heather and her kids before winning their new luxury pad.

Flynn ends the surprise on a sweet note: "So Marie, Arthur and Heather — who put the whole thing together — congratulations! I mean, this is a big day."

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the 4,360-square-foot property in December — and the nature-inspired space does not disappoint.

"The design of the HGTV Dream Home 2023 is rooted in the history and landscape of Morrison," Flynn told PEOPLE of the home. "I did not just look at your average inspiration sources." Instead, he drew on "dinosaur fossils, earthy colors seen in Red Rocks National Park and Amphitheater, relics from the Gold Rush days and all the active lifestyles that come with Colorado, like horseback riding, hiking and fly fishing."

Boasting three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the Colorado home is an idyllic escape located less than an hour outside of Denver and in close proximity to local landmarks and parks. Flynn also revealed how the 27th Dream Home is unlike any of his other designs all thanks to the extinct species.

"Dinosaurs! Weird answer, I know. But there is a rich history of dinosaur fossils all around Morrison, Colorado, and when you're local, you see nods to them everywhere from national parks to murals and even on guided tours," he said.