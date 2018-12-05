It's Finally Here! See HGTV's 2019 Dream Home (and Find Out How You Can Enter to Win It)

Looking to make a move in 2019? How about moving into HGTV‘s new dream home in Big Sky Country?

As part of their annual Dream Home Giveaway, the network will be giving one winner the largest prize in the contest’s history—valued at over $2.3 million—which includes a custom lakefront home in Montana, a 2019 Honda Pilot Elite, plus $250,000 from national mortgage lender Quicken Loans.

“Imagine a place where the mountains meet the sky, where nature wild and untamed greets you at your doorstep, where every season brings a new adventure. That place is Montana, an amazing backdrop for HGTV Dream Home 2019,” Alison Victoria, host of the HGTV Dream Home 2019 Special, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Designed by HGTV’s Brian Patrick Flynn, the home is situated in the picturesque landscape of Whitefish Lake. The 3,650-square-foot, two-story house boasts three bedrooms, and three and a half baths. But it’s real allure is the full-on indoor outdoor lifestyle it provides.

The main living space features glass stack doors that seamlessly connect indoors and out and capitalize on the home’s mountain views. There’s also a huge pass through to the kitchen from the outdoor breakfast bar, which sits beside a plein air dining area, multiple lounges and an enviable grilling setup.

Inside, a sleek metal fireplace wall gives the rustic home an almost-industrial edge, softened by colorful furnishings, double-height draperies, and a cheeky “moose” hung over the fireplace.

The modern industrial chef’s kitchen features a center island, and is built for entertaining with dual ovens and professional-grade appliances.

Upstairs in the retreat, there’s a “lounge” meant for hanging out with friends, as well as a pet nook and a playful bunk room for extra sleeping space.

The orange-hued master suite features a sprawling walk-in closet and spacious bath, while two additional bedrooms are each designed with their own aesthetic — one with a hammock-like swing chair hanging from the ceiling, and the other with a unique built-in bookcase that doubles as a headboard.

Outside, the modern mountain escape features an upper deck and a lower patio, as well as ample outdoor entertaining space. On the master bedroom’s private patio, there’s a Scandinavian-style cedar hot tub, which opens up to the larger deck.

Winter sports enthusiasts will be glad to know the home is located near a private entry to the Big Mountain slopes.

“We can’t wait to show fans what this location and this home have to offer –an escape from the ordinary into a life worth dreaming about.”

HGTV will air their Dream Home 2019 special on January 1 at 8 p.m. ET, with a DIY Behind the Build special chronicling the homebuilding process premiering Dec. 29 at 11 p.m. ET on DIY Network.

Viewers who want to call this mountain oasis their home can enter to win the home and the other package prizes on HGTV’s website beginning Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 through Feb. 18, 2019. It’s possible to enter to win twice per day every day through the portal.