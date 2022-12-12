First Look: Watch 'Teen Mom 2' Stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Make HGTV Debut on 'Down Home Fab'

The six-episode series is set to premiere on Jan. 16

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on December 12, 2022 11:00 AM

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are inviting fans into the next chapter of their journey!

The stars of MTV's Teen Mom 2, have drawn inspiration from their own home-renovation experience and are ready to help others do the same on HGTV's Down Home Fab, premiering Jan. 16.

The six-episode series follows the parents of four as they launch their design business in South Dakota, with Houska, 31, taking the lead as a designer and her partner, 34, serving as project manager.

"When we were sharing our home building and designing process on social media, we got a ton a feedback," explains Houska in PEOPLE's exclusive first look, above.

The couple gives a glimpse into their family home, designed by Houska in a style she calls "very South Dakota glam."

"I love cowhides and painting things black anything a little bit different," she explains.

While they admit to being in the early stage of their business, Houska tells fans that they are in it for the long run. "I had to grow fast. I was a single mom until I met Cole. Now life with Cole and our four kids and our business is all I ever wanted," she says as she sits next to DeBoer, whom she first met on the hit MTV documentary series in 2014.

RELARED: Cole Deboer Congratulates 'Perfect' Wife Chelsea Houska After Teen Mom 2 Exit

The HGTV show will also show the South Dakota natives parenting their daughters Aubree Skye, 13 (whose father is Houska's ex, Adam Lind), Layne Ettie, 4, and Walker June, 1, and son Watson Cole, 5.

Chelsea Houska pumpkin picking
Chelsea DeBoer/Instagram

Near the end of the clip, the kids are seen having fun in the kitchen as their parents discuss a new set of clients Jessica and Nate. Houska reminds her husband that Jessica coordinated their 2016 wedding and is excited that they are ready to take part in the renovation experience

Houska's father, Randy, will also appear on the show, supporting the couple as they embark on their business journey.

Following the news of their new chapter, the couple went on Instagram to share their excitement with fans.

"We have been working hard behind the scenes and cannot wait to get started renovating and designing homes for other couples in our area," wrote Houska alongside an image of the two picking out wood flooring.

"Cole and I loved the process of designing our own home SO much, so this has been a dream come true," she added.

Down Home Fab will premiere on HGTV and Discovery+ on Jan. 16.

