Designers Compete for Their Own HGTV Show in Design Star: Next Gen — See the Exclusive Trailer!

HGTV's Design Star is back!

The network's beloved reality competition series is getting a reboot — and a starry new lineup of judges and guests, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Design Star: Next Gen has the same DNA as the original, which was the network's highest-rated show ever, but the scale, the sets and the challenges are all dialed up. Eight designers, renovators and "social media brand builders" will compete for a prize of $50,000 and, more importantly, their own HGTV show.

The six-episode series kicks off with a special 90-minute premiere on the Discovery+ streaming service on February 24.

Allison Holker Boss of So You Think You Can Dance will serve as host (and her husband, Stephen "Twitch" Boss, the DJ and a co-executive producer on Ellen, makes cameos!). A-list interior designer Jonathan Adler returns as the head judge alongside new addition Lauren Makk and special guest judges, which according to the trailer will include Jonathan Scott, Tia Mowry and Jasmine Roth.

The exclusive trailer, above, gives a hint at just how over-the-top the new series' challenges will be — including wild additions like an old plane and city bus with stripped out interiors that will feature in one episode.

The clip also introduces the eight competitors facing off in the challenges, each of whom wowed the network with their designing and renovation skills.

"Lots of designers and home renovators tell us they dream about having their own show on HGTV," said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming and development, at HGTV. "For the ones selected to be on Design Star: Next Gen, their lives are about to change in ways they can't imagine. This series will provide a once-in-a-lifetime showcase for their talent and creativity."

Design Star: Next Gen is different from its predecessor in that it was shot exclusively in an isolated "design hub" community — think, the NBA bubble — in order to ensure the cast stayed healthy and safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The design hub was completely shut off from the outside world, and had everything the designers needed to complete their challenges, from a warehouse full of furniture and styling products to a construction workshop where they could build and get crafty — as seen in the trailer.

Each designer was also given their own "design lab" — a space mimicking the interior of a house — which they reimagined for many of their challenges.