Live Like a Brady! You Can Win the Chance to Stay in the Real Revamped Brady Bunch House

It’s a sunshine day for The Brady Bunch fans!

HGTV renovated the iconic Brady family home to make it into an exact replica of the original TV set. And now, the network is giving fans of the beloved sitcom a chance to win an opportunity to stay house for six nights

Starting July 15, fans can enter HGTV’s “A Very Brady Contest” by creating a 30- to 90-second video about why they deserve to stay in the Brady home.

In addition to living like a Brady, the winner will receive roundtrip airfare for themselves and up to six guests, as well as a $25,000 cash prize and planned Los Angeles activities.

Members of the original cast — Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) — all came together for the first time in fifteen years to help HGTV designers renovate the house that served as the famous facade. (The inside of that house didn’t match up to the TV interiors, as those scenes were filmed on a separate sound stage.)

The full process was documented for a new series, A Very Brady Renovation, which premieres in September.

Each sibling was assigned a room of the house to restore — with help from some HTGV experts along the way, including Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, Good Bones‘ Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine, Flea Market Flip‘s Lara Spencer, Restored by the Fords siblings Leanne and Steve Ford and Hidden Potential‘s Jasmine Roth.

When the renovations were complete, the cast returned to the home to see the final product.

“I was totally blown away,” McCormick, 62, told PEOPLE of the home. “I felt like I was back at Paramount Studios at stage five, walking in the front door, getting ready to film a scene. I felt Robert [Reed], Florence [Henderson] and Ann B. Davis in that living room so much. I was blown away.”

“It is very nostalgic,” Williams, 64, said. “I felt like a teenager walking in. The memories keep flooding in – episodes, scenes, what happened and what transpired. As Maureen pointed out, we can feel the presence of Robert, Florence and Annie there with us. Maybe they’re seeing it. It’ll be nice for them to enjoy it too.”

The contest entry period is July 15 through Sept. 11., after which the network will choose 9 finalists and open up a public voting period from Sept. 30 through Oct. 11. The winner will be announced in November and have the chance to stay at the iconic Brady home from Dec. 9 to 15. The eight runners-up will also be awarded $500 each.

You can enter “A Very Brady Contest” here.