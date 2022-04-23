HGTV's Christina Hall Sells Her Dana Point Home for $11.5M After Marrying Realtor Josh Hall
Christina Hall is moving on and moving out after her recent surprise nuptials!
The HGTV star, née Christina Haack, uploaded a video clip to her Instagram on Friday showcasing her splendid Dana Point home in Orange County, Calif., sharing that she had recently sold it.
The snippet shows Christina walking through the palatial 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home, as she prepares wine and cheese to munch on with newlywed husband Josh Hall.
A representative confirmed to PEOPLE that Christina had sold the home but the reality star will stay in Orange County with her children and will use her property in Nashville, Tenn. as a second home while she shoots her new show Christina in the Country.
A Zillow listing for the property reveals that the home was sold for $11.5 million earlier this month. Christina had purchased the home in June for $10.3 million.
In her video, Christina enters the property, passing fountain pools on both sides, before going inside the sprawling open-concept home featuring floor-to-ceiling windows galore.
"Loved redesigning our Dana Point pad and all the memories we made in this home," Christina wrote in the caption. "It's bittersweet we're moving soon, but I can't wait to make our next home our own."
Christina shares one son, 2-year-old Hudson London Anstead, with her second husband Ant Anstead, and two children — son Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 11 — with first husband Tarek El Moussa.
The Flip or Flop star's real estate move comes soon after news broke earlier this month that she and Josh, 41, were married
When she got married is not clear. Sources told TMZ that the Christina on the Coast star and the realtor tied the knot in California "sometime over the last 6 months."
The reality star's Instagram bio now says "Christina Hall" as does her real estate license.
PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Christina was in a new relationship in July 2021, as she and Josh celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.
"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source said at the time. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."