Male Adult Performers from Las Vegas's Thunder from Down Under Show to Star in New HGTV Series

HGTV is about to get a whole lot steamier!

The network announced Tuesday that they will be debuting a new home renovation show this summer called Flip the Strip, starring performers from Las Vegas' stage show Australia's Thunder from Down Under.

Several of the dancers who spend their nights on stage at the male revue already spend their off hours renovating properties. "The minute we found out that these guys in Australia's Thunder from Down Under were working as renovators by day, we knew we had to put them on HGTV," Loren Ruch, HGTV's Head of Content, said in a press release.

He added, "These charismatic performers will use their unique combination of home renovation experience and problem solving skills to create stunning spaces for their clients with signature ostentatious Las Vegas flare."

The show will star Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, Liam Black and Malik Wills-Martin, who currently perform in the Vegas show that has them dancing and stripping on stage. Flip the Strip will challenge the men to put their construction skills to use as they execute projects for demanding clientele alongside interior designer Kelly Stone.

The series will include six one-hour episodes, which will air on the network in later summer 2023.

Flip the Strip is not the only buzzy new show to debut on HGTV this year: Former Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer also debuted their new show, Down Home Fab, in January.

The series follows the parents of four as they launch their design business in South Dakota, with Chelsea, 31, taking the lead as a designer and her partner, 34, serving as project manager, and raise their family.

It's already been picked up for a second season.