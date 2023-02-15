Male Adult Performers from Las Vegas's Thunder from Down Under Show to Star in New HGTV Series HGTV's new show, Flip the Strip will premiere with six one-hour episodes in late summer 2023 with stars who are construction workers by day and hunky male dancers by night By Rebecca Aizin Rebecca Aizin Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 15, 2023 01:56 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty HGTV is about to get a whole lot steamier! The network announced Tuesday that they will be debuting a new home renovation show this summer called Flip the Strip, starring performers from Las Vegas' stage show Australia's Thunder from Down Under. Several of the dancers who spend their nights on stage at the male revue already spend their off hours renovating properties. "The minute we found out that these guys in Australia's Thunder from Down Under were working as renovators by day, we knew we had to put them on HGTV," Loren Ruch, HGTV's Head of Content, said in a press release. He added, "These charismatic performers will use their unique combination of home renovation experience and problem solving skills to create stunning spaces for their clients with signature ostentatious Las Vegas flare." The show will star Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, Liam Black and Malik Wills-Martin, who currently perform in the Vegas show that has them dancing and stripping on stage. Flip the Strip will challenge the men to put their construction skills to use as they execute projects for demanding clientele alongside interior designer Kelly Stone. The series will include six one-hour episodes, which will air on the network in later summer 2023. First Look: Watch 'Teen Mom 2' Stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Make HGTV Debut on 'Down Home Fab' Flip the Strip is not the only buzzy new show to debut on HGTV this year: Former Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer also debuted their new show, Down Home Fab, in January. WATCH THIS: Teen Mom 2 Stars HGTV Show Down Home Fab: First Look Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The series follows the parents of four as they launch their design business in South Dakota, with Chelsea, 31, taking the lead as a designer and her partner, 34, serving as project manager, and raise their family. It's already been picked up for a second season.