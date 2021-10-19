The winter-themed shows will include holiday specials of Home Town, House Hunters, My Lottery Dream Home, Table Wars, Fixer to Fabulous, and Holmes Family Rescue

Here Is All of the Holiday Programming from Your Favorite HGTV Stars Coming to Discovery+

HGTV is getting into the holiday spirit!

The network recently announced that it's preparing to kick off the festive season with seven series and specials, which will be available to stream in the Discovery+ "Holiday Central Hub."

The lineup will feature "a dazzling array of spectacular holiday celebrations, inspirational decor and heartwarming holiday moments," according to a press release, and feature some favorite design talents.

The winter-themed shows will include specials from Home Town, House Hunters, My Lottery Dream Home, Table Wars, Fixer to Fabulous, and Holmes Family Rescue.

The holiday programming kicks off on November 19 with the premiere of My Lottery Dream Home: David's Holiday Extravaganza and a winter wonderland themed episode of Table Wars.

The full lineup for Discovery+'s "Holiday Central Hub" is below.

My Lottery Dream Home: David's Holiday Extravaganza premieres Friday, November 19, at 9 p.m. and follows the Design Star alum as he calls on his sisters Dyonne and Dynelle to help him outfit his new Orlando home for the season. The siblings "will draw inspiration from their Scandinavian heritage" to completely transform the space with no fewer than 70 indoor trees.

Ben Napier's Discovery+ series gets a holiday spin in Home Town: Ben's Workshop, premiering Sunday, December 19, at 8 p.m. He'll welcome celebrity guests, like Deadliest Catch father-daughter duo Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen and Design Star: Next Gen host Allison Holker Boss and her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss, into his Mississippi woodworking studio to make special projects and take part in some heart-warming activities in Laurel.

White House Christmas 2021 returns Sunday, December 12, at 6 p.m. and takes viewers inside the most famous house in the country for a one-hour special all about decking the hallowed halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Discovery+ original series Table Wars will debut a holiday special Friday, November 19, at 10 p.m. The "extreme tabletop and special theme event competition" hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley and judged by Martha Stewart and Chris Hessney, will challenge competitors to create fantastical winter wonderland-inspired displays in the hopes of taking home a $50,000 prize.

Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise, which premieres Tuesday, December 14, at 9 p.m., will follow stars Dave and Jenny Marrs as they surprise a local animal shelter near their home in Bentonville, Arkansas, with a much-needed renovation, then open the newly revamped space for a holiday pet adoption event.

For a festive twist on an HGTV favorite, tune in to the new series House Hunters Ho Ho Home, premiering Monday to Friday, December 13-17, at 10 p.m on Discovery+. Host Albie Mushaney, a "world-famous strongman and well-known Santa impersonator" who also happens to be a real estate agent, helps house shoppers find their dream home before the holidays, then transforms them into "holiday wonderlands with fully trimmed trees, sparkling lights and boughs of holly," according to the release.

Celebrity contractor Mike Holmes, his daughter, Sherry Holmes, and son, Michael Holmes, Jr. team up for Holmes For the Holidays, premiering Saturday, December 18, at 8 p.m. The trio go head to head in a "friendly family Christmas competition to see who can create the most over-the-top light displays, ice sculptures and gingerbread houses" at their own homes.