HGTV's 2023 Smart Home Is Here! Get a First Look at the Stunning Desert House — Plus, How to Win It

HGTV's 2023 Smart Home is a Southwestern dream!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that this year's property up for grabs is located in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with Tiffany Brooks being the master interior designer behind the space for the ninth year in a row.

Set at the foot of the southern Rocky Mountains, the pueblo-style home is the epitome of desert living with its multiple outdoor spaces and unobstructed views of the stunning terrain.

"This year's home is a lavish oasis that melds traditional with modern, complete with smart living solutions that will provide the winner with the best of both worlds," Brooks says of three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath, 3,095-square-foot spread on almost two acres of land.

Brooks notes the house is "leaning into the city's local culture" and "captures the energy of Santa Fe through its historic architecture with a technological twist."

HGTV fans can enter the sweepstakes from April 18 to June 9 for a chance to win the newly-designed smart home — including all of the furniture and high-tech appliances inside — in addition to $100,000 and a brand new Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan.

Looking inside the stunning space, a bright white kitchen with geometric accents offers the perfect space for preparing meals. Some unique features include the window pass-through that opens to the outdoor kitchen, making it easier to host using both spaces seamlessly. The kitchen also has direct access to an additional multifunctional space.

"In here, there's a mud room, a pantry, a laundry space and even a crafting or a home office space. It is truly a one and done room," Brooks says.

In the living room, Brooks repeated the same fluting detail seen on the the kitchen island, but this time in a deep green color that adorns the TV wall. She also added in carpet tiles for easier cleaning.

Making her way to the primary bedroom, Brook says that the design inspiration was "all about the bold geometry," as seen in the curtains, carpet and wall accents.

The primary bathroom embraces luxury with double vanities. However, the real "wow factor" is in the "gorgeous spa-like wet room," Brooks says. It features a soaking tub and dual shower heads, a hand-held body sprayer and a large rain shower head hanging above.

Perhaps the most impressive feature of the home is its various outdoor spaces, including the kitchen with a built-in grill and dining area that can comfortably seat about ten people. It also opens up into a spacious seating area.

On the opposite side of the home is the private deck which includes a heated plunge pool, and the rooftop deck that allows for unobstructed mountain views — two of Brooks' favorite spots in the entire home.

HGTV fans can enter for a chance to win the 2023 Smart Home starting at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 18 until Friday, June 9 at 5 p.m. They can enter up to twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com.