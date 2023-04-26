Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake Are Helping Develop a Luxury Residential Community in Florida

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods will have a hand in the creation of a new luxury community in Florida.

The singer, 42, and golfer, 47, will help facilitate the development of a 600-acre "club community" known as The Wellington, which will be located in the town of Wellington in Palm Beach County. The project is led by entrepreneur Mark Bellissimo in partnership with real estate development company NEXUS Luxury Collection, with which the stars are partners.

According to materials provided to PEOPLE, the residential town will highlight the area's history of equestrian sports and offer future residents resort-style living in either single-family homes or condos, along with an abundance of recreational amenities to enjoy.

Douglas E. McMahon, Senior Managing Director of NEXUS Luxury Collection, tells PEOPLE: "Our paramount goal is to bring a new residential community and commercial center to the Village of Wellington that respects its proud heritage and best positions it to remain one of the world's most important equestrian centers and enhances the overall community for existing and new families."

NEXUS

Recreational equestrian activities available to community members will include a public riding center that will offer experienced trail riding opportunities in addition to an introduction course for beginners. The Wellington International equestrian showgrounds will also be doubled in size as a result of a nine-figure investment into the project.

NEXUS

The Wellington will also offer a reimagined Cypress Golf Course, formerly part of the Palm Beach Polo and Country Club, a 16-acre park, nature preserves and running trails.

Residents will be able to lounge by one of four pools, including a lap pool, a family pool, and a resort-style pool with cabanas.

But the build isn't just a housing development. Seventeen acres will be dedicated to shops, restaurants and offices at the community's commercial center.

The development does not yet have a finalized completion date.

Tim Stillings, the director of Wellington's planning, zoning and building department told local news outlet WPTV this week: "We're only now learning who the partners are. I think we're learning about this partnership at the same time the community is." He predicts a public hearing about the development, which still needs several approvals, will take place as soon as June.