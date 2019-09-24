Here's Everything You Need From Target's Cozy New Fall Home Collection — Starting at $3.99!

Fall Is Here at Target!
Autumn is officially here, and with it comes a new Fall Home Collection from Target. Designed to give every corner of your home a chic seasonal refresh, the new releases include everything from pumpkin-shaped plates to amber-fringed bed sets, from beloved house brands including Threshold, Opalhouse, Chip and Joanna Gaines‘s Hearth & Hand by Magnolia and more. The best part? The collection starts at just $3.99.
“We’ve designed our fall Home assortment to help guests create relaxing, cozy backdrops for making memories together,” says Jill Sando, Target senior vice president and general merchandise manager, Apparel and Accessories and Home. “From light woods and earthy pink and warm orange palettes to cozy textiles, classic plaids and woven tweed, our guests can mix, match and layer their favorite pieces to bring an inviting, affordable touch of fall to every room of their home.”
PEOPLE got a chance to preview the new offerings before they hit shelves, testing everything from the fluffiness of the throws to the scents of the candles. Here, we’ve compiled the best of everything, so you know exactly what to put in your big red cart.
Sweet Sprigs
Spruce up your fall flower arrangements with this spray of faux hydrangeas. Bonus: They’ll last the whole season (and you don’t have to worry about watering them)!
Buy It! Threshold Artificial Hydrangea Stem, $3.99; target.com
Faux Fur for Your Feet
Kick your feet up! This eye-catching round ottoman is stylish and cozy. Top it with a tray and some gourds (and maybe a candle or two), and you’ve got the ultimate seasonal display.
Buy It! Threshold Judith Faux Fur Ottoman, $74.99; target.com
Gather Round
Chic yet simple with a sweet reminder for the season, this stoneware platter is ready to be piled high with sharable treats.
Buy It! Threshold Stoneware Gather Oval Serving Platter, $19.99; target.com
Watercolor Dreams
Bring a vintage vibe to your living room with these burnt orange tassels, watercolor flowers and a smooth satin finish.
Buy It! Opalhouse Oblong Vintage Satin Floral Decorative Pillow, $19.99; target.com
Family Time
This brass-finish hourglass with white sand is the perfect way to count down until Thanksgiving dinner. Alternatively, it looks adorable on a side table!
Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Brass Hourglass, $12.99; target.com
Fall Fringe
Nothing changes up a bedroom quite like a duvet update, and this amber-fringed set will have you feeling the autumn vibes until the moment you fall asleep.
Buy It! Opalhouse Fringe Hotel Tassel Duvet Cover & Pillow Sham Set, $69.99; target.com
Rugged Reds
Give your floor an instant fall update with this elegant rug in a tile-inspired motif. Printed with a pattern of recurring medallions, it looks more expensive than it’s $200 price tag.
Buy It! Threshold Latimer Orosia Hand Tufted Rug, $199.99 for 5’x7′; target.com
Crackling Candle
Strike a match and your house will be glowing through the night with this fir and suede-scented soy blend candle. The wooden wick crackles softly as it burns while notes of spruce and leather waft from the chic glass jar.
Buy It! Threshold Crackling Wooden Wick Candle Fir & Suede, $11.99; target.com
Luxe Lantern
With fall comes earlier sunsets — but a few extra hours of darkness arent so bad when you have adorable accessories like these. Warm up your living spaces with this powder-coated lantern adorned with a chic leather handle, designed to hold a pillar candle.
Buy It! Threshold Metal Lantern Pillar Candle Holder, $39.99; target.com
Harvest Wreath
Perfect for decorating your front door and your living room alike, this vibrant yellow wreath weaves faux-locust leaves together for a fresh, autumn-inspired focal point.
Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Faux Locust Wreath, $24.99; target.com
Pop-the-Top Pumpkin
Put a lid on it! This glossy white stoneware pumpkin opens at the top, just begging to be filled with candy come October, then used as a serving piece at Thanksgiving.
Buy It! Threshold Stoneware Pumpkin Serving Bowl, $7.99; target.com
Pick Your Pumpkin
These adorable decorative pumpkins — made from woven water hyacinth and seagrass — are about to be your go-to gourds. Plop ‘em anywhere in your home for instant fall flair.
Buy It! Opalhouse Water Hyacinth Pumpkin, $16.99; target.com
Thankful at the Table
Protect your table and make a sweet statement about the reason for the season with these raised metal trivets. Bonus: You can prop them up and use them as decor when they’re not in use!
Buy It! Threshold Metal Thankful Trivet, $9.99; target.com
Pumpkin Plates
These cute stoneware plates will steal the show when you pass the apps at your next party. They’re also dishwasher-safe so cleanup is a breeze!
Buy It! Threshold Stoneware Pumpkin Appetizer Plates, 4 for $14.99; target.com
Chunky & Cozy
Snuggle up anywhere your heart desires with this soft and stylish knit throw. The deep berry color is both understated and cozy.
Buy It! Opalhouse Chunky Knit Throw Blanket, $34.99; target.com