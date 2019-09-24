Here's Everything You Need From Target's Cozy New Fall Home Collection — Starting at $3.99!

Autumn is officially here, and with it comes a new Fall Home Collection from Target. Designed to give every corner of your home a chic seasonal refresh, the new releases include everything from pumpkin-shaped plates to amber-fringed bed sets, from beloved house brands including Threshold, Opalhouse, Chip and Joanna Gaines‘s Hearth & Hand by Magnolia and more. The best part? The collection starts at just $3.99.

“We’ve designed our fall Home assortment to help guests create relaxing, cozy backdrops for making memories together,” says Jill Sando, Target senior vice president and general merchandise manager, Apparel and Accessories and Home. “From light woods and earthy pink and warm orange palettes to cozy textiles, classic plaids and woven tweed, our guests can mix, match and layer their favorite pieces to bring an inviting, affordable touch of fall to every room of their home.”

PEOPLE got a chance to preview the new offerings before they hit shelves, testing everything from the fluffiness of the throws to the scents of the candles. Here, we’ve compiled the best of everything, so you know exactly what to put in your big red cart.