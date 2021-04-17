There Are Endless Ways to Use This 2-in-1 Coffee Table — and It's Currently on Sale for $180

Profile Menu
If you have a smaller living room, coffee tables and side tables may be the first furniture items you decide to forgo — but they don’t need to be. The Henn and Heart Modern Nesting Coffee Table features two tables (that conveniently nest under each other) for the price of one. Best of all, the “price of one” is even lower right now, because the table is on sale for $180.
The nesting coffee table features a rectangular design in either a gold brass or nickel gray finish (Note: The nickel gray finish is not currently on sale) that makes it look much more expensive than its under-$200 price tag. The tempered glass on top is sturdy and stylish, showing off the base of the frame. The table set comes with one larger rectangular table and one smaller table that can easily slide under the larger one for safe storage when it’s not in use. You can choose to arrange these tables side by side, use them on their own, or angle the smaller table out from underneath the larger one for a shelf-like feel.
Buy It! Henn and Heart Modern Nesting Coffee Table, $180.11 (orig.$199.99); amazon.com
While you can opt to have the table arrive with expert assembly for an additional $50, it comes with step-by-step instructions and all tools included, and customers have found it simple to put together on their own. A shopper notes that it took “30 minutes (if that) to assemble alone” and the final product was “elegant and modern.”
Along with its easy assembly, Amazon customers can’t get over how stylish the table looks. “I was looking for a compact, contemporary table and this one is awesome,” writes one reviewer.“You won't regret this purchase. Packaged great and safely for shipping.”
“My home is small and these worked well in my living room," one small space dweller says. “Having two stacked is handy at times. So far they are looking good.”
In addition to using the table in your living room as a coffee table set, you can also use the table in an office, bedroom, dining room, and more. Customers are dressing it up with candles, large art deco books, knick-knacks, and flowers to make it appealing for any room.
If you’re ready to upgrade your home and save on space, check out the Henn and Heart Modern Nesting Coffee Table — and make sure to grab it while it’s on sale for $180.
