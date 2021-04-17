There Are Endless Ways to Use This 2-in-1 Coffee Table — and It's Currently on Sale for $180

The nesting coffee table features a rectangular design in either a gold brass or nickel gray finish (Note: The nickel gray finish is not currently on sale) that makes it look much more expensive than its under-$200 price tag. The tempered glass on top is sturdy and stylish, showing off the base of the frame. The table set comes with one larger rectangular table and one smaller table that can easily slide under the larger one for safe storage when it’s not in use. You can choose to arrange these tables side by side, use them on their own, or angle the smaller table out from underneath the larger one for a shelf-like feel.