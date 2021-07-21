Helen Mirren and Husband Taylor Hackford List Hollywood Hills Home of 30 Years for $18.5 Million

"It was the first house that we lived together in," Mirren told the Wall Street Journal of the storied property, which has only had four owners.

Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford are selling their historic Los Angeles estate after over three decades.

The award-winning actress and her director husband — who have been married for 24 years — recently placed their Hollywood Hills estate on the market for $18.5 million. They have also allowed the option to lease the property for $45,000 per month. The house is currently listed with Joyce Rey and Stephen Apelian of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was the first house that we lived together in," Mirren told the Wall Street Journal. "Although it's a big house, it doesn't feel like a big house. You don't feel like you're a little pea in a huge pod rattling around."

"It's very unusual to have a house that's, you know, over 100 years old and it's only had four owners over that time because L.A. houses trade often," Hackford added. "We always felt very fortunate about the pedigree of this house and the fact that all the people who lived there were all working artists in Hollywood."

Helen Mirren estate Credit: MARC ANGELES/Splash News Online

The 10,200-square-foot home sits at the end of a private drive. The home's exterior features a vibrant red front door and blue shutters. Inside, the mansion includes nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Sited on 6.5 acres, the estate includes a wood-paneled lounge, a formal dining area with banana leaf-print wallpaper, a brick fireplace, a French door-lined living room. Outside there's a swimming pool and a wide terrace

Co-listing agent Rey described the home in a release as, "A residence of exquisite style and exceptional privacy, " adding, "This remarkable compound abuts Runyon Canyon at the top of a private winding drive with gorgeous landscaping, mature trees and Hollywood sophistication."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Helen Mirren estate Credit: MARC ANGELES/Splash News Online

"With gorgeous city lights views, manicured gardens and beautifully detailed interiors, this estate offers unique comfort and refinement," added Apelian.

According to the listing, the home has only had four owners — all notable — since it was built in 1911, including The Squaw Man actor Dustin Farnum, writer Mark Hellinger, and Perry Mason producer Gail Patrick before Mirren and Hackford acquired the estate in the 1980s.

Separate from the main home, there is a three-bedroom guest cottage and a five-car garage with an office and loft-style apartment above.

Helen Mirren estate Credit: MARC ANGELES/Splash News Online