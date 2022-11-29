Heidi and Spencer Pratt Show Off Human-Size Crystals and Massive Self-Portraits on MTV's 'Cribs'

Heidi and Spencer Pratt are featured on the latest episode of MTV's Cribs, airing Thursday, Dec. 1

By
Published on November 29, 2022 05:56 PM

Heidi and Spencer Pratt are welcoming fans into their one-of-a-kind crib!

In a sneak peek of the next episode of MTV Cribs (airing Dec. 1), Heidi, 36, shares that she and and Spencer, 39, have a pretty obvious theme in their decor: "lots of crystals."

They show off an enormous white crystal the size of a child that seems to be emanating colored light. Heidi — who is holding her baby bump as the episode was filmed before she and Spencer welcomed their second child, son Ryker, earlier this month — reveals "is the first crystal we ever bought, or Spencer was ever drawn to."

Spencer jokes of the formation, "We were told that it was from a volcano in Peru. We were definitely lied to. It's for sure from Brazil, out of a mine. But you know, it was a good salesmen out there."

heidi and spencer cribs
MTV

They move on to a large citrine and a "quartz cluster," before introducing a special carved item.

"This is a lepidolite elephant for healing. It has lithium so that's where they get that," Heidi says of one of the pieces on display.

Spencer describes it as "a big Xanax of crystals."

heidi and spencer cribs
MTV

The Hills alums head to their dining area, which features large-scale portraits of the pair spanning one wall.

Heidi notes that the photos were captured by famed photographer Martin Schoeller, who is known for his highly detailed close-ups of faces. "Martin Schoeller is an incredible photographer. And it was a great investment into ourselves," Heidi says.

RELATED VIDEO: The Home Edit's Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin Launch Colorful Collab Just in Time for Your Holiday Shopping

The episode comes months after Heidi showed off their "life changing" home organization makeover before becoming a family of four.

"I've been waiting to do the nursery for a while, looking for just the right time because I wanted to change Gunner's room into the nursery," The Hills: New Beginnings star told PEOPLE of her and Spencer's now 5-year-old son in August. "I've been waiting to transition him to a different room in the house."

Before she could make that happen, Heidi had a junk closet to tackle. "I have had a collection of what my husband would call treasure for the past five years that's built up in that room," Heidi admitted.

heidi and spencer cribs
MTV

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I spent eight hours in there trying to throw things away and organize, and it just felt really overwhelming," she said.

Enter professional organizer Eryn Donaldson, CEO of The Model Home, who helped Heidi tackle the clutter and reach her organizational goals.

"What Eryn did was incredible," Heidi says. "I was going to fly my mom out to help with this and then I thought, 'well this is even better.'"

MTV's Cribs airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.

Related Articles
Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off 'Life Changing' Home Organization Makeover Ahead of Baby #2
Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Heidi Montag Reveals the Name of Her and Spencer Pratt's Newborn Son: 'This Boy Is So Precious'
Heidi Montag Reveals Name of Her and Spencer Pratt's Second Baby Boy: 'So Precious'
Prue Leith Homeware Launch
Launches We Love! 'Bake Off'' s Prue Leith Debuts Colorful Tableware Line, Plus More New Home Products
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cr517rEJV5Q A Peek Inside Leslie Jordan's Home 🏠 MTV Cribs MTV Vault
Leslie Jordan Shares Glimpse Inside His Home in MTV 'Cribs' Filmed Before His Death at Age 67
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); Teddi Mellencamp Closet
See Teddi Mellencamp's Stylish Walk-In Closet, Plus More Celebs' Hyper-Organized Homes
https://www.snapchat.com/add/heidimontag
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome 2nd Baby Boy as She Documents Her Labor: 'The Real Deal'
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Relationship Timeline
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend the Prime Video Summer Solstice Party at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 21, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Pregnant Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal the Sex of Their Second Baby on the Way
Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Gunner Pratt
Pregnant Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Take Son Gunner, 4, on 'Bucket List' Trip to Disneyland
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp"
Heidi Montag Is Pregnant! Reality Star and Husband Spencer Pratt Expecting Baby No. 2
MTV Cribs New Season
WATCH: Kristin Cavallari, Nicole Scherzinger and More 'Reveal Everything' In 'MTV Cribs' ' New Season
Heidi Montag
Heidi Montag Pratt Set to Co-Host 'The Hills Rewatch' Podcast: 'I Can Finally Share My Truth'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/heidimontag/2961510096593448979/?hl=en you briefly get both of them together - could we get that for tout? If not possible, could we do a split tout of her son in the costume and an image her?
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Video of Son Gunner Dressed as Halloween T-Rex
Hailey Bieber and ramen
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today