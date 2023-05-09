Heidi Klum Surprises Housekeeper of 17 Years with Emotional Home Makeover: 'She Always Has My Back' (Exclusive)

PEOPLE chatted with Drew and Jonathan Scott about the upcoming season of Celebrity IOU — and got a first look at the season premiere

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on May 9, 2023 06:23 PM

Heidi Klum is trading in heels for hammers on the season 4 premiere of Celebrity IOU!

In the emotional episode, the supermodel, 49, surprises her housekeeper of 17 years, Lucia, who she says is like a "second mom" to her kids. With a little help from Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, Klum gives Lucia a whole-house makeover. "She always has my back. It feels good that now I can have hers, too," Klum says in the episode, premiering May 15 on HGTV.

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at Klum's heartfelt renovation (above) and chatted with the Scotts about their time with the America's Got Talent judge.

Heidi Klum Celebrity IOU
HGTV

In the exclusive first look, Klum puts in her all to transform Lucia's living and kitchen area into a chic, open-concept space to better accommodate her large family. After using all her strength to install hardwood floors in the home, she hilariously ends up comparing her arm muscles with Jonathan's using a tape measure.

"I have two and half inches more muscle than Heidi Klum," the Property Brothers star triumphantly announces after comparing their measurements. "I'm not doing too well then," Klum jokes.

Heidi Klum Celebrity IOU
HGTV

Drew reflected on his time spent with Klum, telling PEOPLE how the model gave him some pointers to kickstart his next career change.

"It's important because that's my next career," he jokes. "Runway modeling. Victoria's Secret, that's not my name. Victor's Secret, that's my kind of line that I'll model."

Heidi Klum Celebrity IOU
HGTV

While the brothers had their fair share of fun during the renovation process with Klum, they shared that the best part of making the show is watching the homeowner's react to their completely transformed house.

"Nothing is sweeter than the moment when you hand the keys back over and you say, it's yours, and you've changed somebody's life. It feels really wonderful," Jonathan tells PEOPLE.

Adds Drew, "To be a part of that, and for these celebrities to bring us into the fold and trust us to be able to help them give back to someone they love, that really means a lot."

Heidi Klum Celebrity IOU
HGTV

In addition to Klum, this season the Scott brothers will be joined by a star-studded roster of guests including Kristin Chenoweth, Glenn Close, Kristin Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Jay Leno and Emma Roberts.

Season 4 of Celebrity IOU premieres on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

