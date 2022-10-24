Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in L.A. After Selling $55M Newport Beach 'Chateau'

"Almost home!!!" Heather Dubrow wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the Los Angeles skyline from her plane window, after she and husband Terry sold their Orange County mansion

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 03:23 PM
Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow at BravoCon 2022
Photo: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

Heather Dubrow is saying farewell to the O.C.

After the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow sold their Newport Beach "chateau" for a record-breaking $55 million last week, the couple shared one final photo opp outside their home of six years.

"Walking into our next chapter like…" Heather wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the couple in elegant matching evening wear, holding hands and walking down their driveway.

She later posted a photo to her Instagram Story of the Los Angeles skyline from her airplane window. "Almost home!!!" Heather wrote with the photo.

The couple sold their 22,000-square-foot mansion after years of extensive renovations, which were featured on RHOC. With Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Altman reportedly holding the listing, the deal was the most expensive sale of the year in Orange County real estate.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Their impressive former abode features 14 bathrooms, a 20-seat movie theater and an infinity pool with a gorgeous mountain view, as well as a champagne room equipped with a call bell for some on-demand bubbly.

"With two kids at college, we've been thinking about our next move," Heather told ET of the sale. "We just bought a cool penthouse in L.A. and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!"

Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in Idaho After Selling Newport Beach 'Chateau'
Heather Dubrow/Instagram

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa revealed that she sold the couple their new penthouse in Century City. "The best is when great friends turn into great clients," she wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

The Dubrows are also building a home in Idaho, after Heather revealed in 2020 that they bought a plot of land in the state.

RELATED VIDEO: Heather Dubrow's Daughter Max Is 'Glad' She Can Be a Role Model to Sister Kat, as She Comes Out Too

After first appearing on seasons 7 through 11 of RHOC, Heather made her return to the Bravo reality series last year with season 16 and she's currently filming season 17.

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19064 -- Pictured: (l-r) Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Their Famous Newport Beach 'Chateau' for $55 Million
Heather Dubrow
Heather Dubrow Shares Sweet Photos on Daughter Kat's 16th Birthday: 'So Proud to Be Your Mommy'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Portfolio of Million-Dollar Real Estate
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch7-bJCpYpL/ heatherdubrow's profile picture heatherdubrow Verified … and off goes Max ❤️🦌 ! I love you my baby girl, you’re starting the most incredible adventure. I’m so proud of you - enjoy every moment, take advantage of every opportunity!!! I love you so much !!! You may be far from home, but you are always close in my heart ❤️ 6h
Heather Dubrow Sends Daughter Max Off to College: 'You're Starting the Most Incredible Adventure'
Selling the OC
Meet the Cast of 'Selling the OC!' 11 New Agents to Star in Netflix's New 'Selling Sunset' Spin-Off
House Remodeled by Tarek El Moussa Hits the Market for $1.7M
House Renovated by HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Hits the Market for $1.7 Million — See Inside!
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Relationship Timeline
Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, Noella Bergener
Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener Depart 'Real Housewives of Orange County' After 1 Season
Dr. Jen Armstrong Home
'RHOC' Star Jen Armstrong Selling Newport Beach Home for $6 Million — See Inside!
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Gives Glimpse of New OC Home with Husband Josh: 'No Furniture, No Decor, Just Love'
Christina Hall with her three kids and Josh Hall. courtesy of Monica Gomez
Christina Hall Reveals She'll Move Family Into New Home 'One Week from Today'
Britney Spears' Former NYC Apartment
Britney Spears' Former NYC Penthouse, First Owned by Cher, Listed for $7 Million
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Enjoys A Sunset Beach Picnic With Her Estranged Husband Sean To Celebrate Her First Sobriety Anniversary In California
'RHOC'' s Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Husband Sean Hit with Lawsuit Over $45K in Allegedly Unpaid Rent
Heather Dubrow
Heather Dubrow and 18-Year-Old Twins Reveal Matching Tattoos on Their Middle Fingers
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Purchase Cabin 'In the Mountains' — and They're Building Another
Christina Anstead attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) https://www.instagram.com/p/CcqyvgSDuBn/ christinahaack Verified Loved redesigning our Dana Point pad and all the memories we made in this home. 💕💕 It’s bittersweet we’re moving soon, but I can’t wait to make our next home our own. 1h
HGTV's Christina Hall Sells Her Dana Point Home for $11.5M After Marrying Realtor Josh Hall