Heather Dubrow is saying farewell to the O.C.

After the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow sold their Newport Beach "chateau" for a record-breaking $55 million last week, the couple shared one final photo opp outside their home of six years.

"Walking into our next chapter like…" Heather wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the couple in elegant matching evening wear, holding hands and walking down their driveway.

She later posted a photo to her Instagram Story of the Los Angeles skyline from her airplane window. "Almost home!!!" Heather wrote with the photo.

The couple sold their 22,000-square-foot mansion after years of extensive renovations, which were featured on RHOC. With Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Altman reportedly holding the listing, the deal was the most expensive sale of the year in Orange County real estate.

Their impressive former abode features 14 bathrooms, a 20-seat movie theater and an infinity pool with a gorgeous mountain view, as well as a champagne room equipped with a call bell for some on-demand bubbly.

"With two kids at college, we've been thinking about our next move," Heather told ET of the sale. "We just bought a cool penthouse in L.A. and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!"

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa revealed that she sold the couple their new penthouse in Century City. "The best is when great friends turn into great clients," she wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

The Dubrows are also building a home in Idaho, after Heather revealed in 2020 that they bought a plot of land in the state.

After first appearing on seasons 7 through 11 of RHOC, Heather made her return to the Bravo reality series last year with season 16 and she's currently filming season 17.