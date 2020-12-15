Heather Rae Young Confirms She’ll Change Her Name After Marrying Tarek El Moussa: 'I’m Excited'

"I’m going to drop my last name," Young said of the upcoming change

Heather Rae Young will be making a name change once she ties the knot with Tarek El Moussa.

While opening up about their relationship on a recent episode of the Dear Media podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, the Selling Sunset realtor, 33, shared that she will be taking her fiancé’s last name.

“Are you going to be Heather Rae Young El Moussa?” host Amanda Hirsch asks the Netflix star.

“I’m going to be Heather Rae El Moussa. I’m going to drop my last name,” Young replied.

However, Flip or Flop host Tarek, 39, went on to share that she might be dropping her middle name as well. “We might go Heather El Moussa, because Heather Rae El Moussa, that’s what, four words?” he said.

“It might just be Heather El Moussa. We don't know yet,” she agreed, before adding, "I’m excited to be Mrs. El Moussa."

Although the couple, who got engaged in July while celebrating their one-year anniversary, is keeping some of the details about their upcoming nuptials under wraps, they have shared a few plans.

Opening up about her wedding dress, Heather said that she's already selected a gown by designer Galia Lahav — who also worked with her Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn for her big day. “I’m really excited. She’s doing my wedding gown and also my rehearsal dinner dress, which [Tarek] chose,” she said, noting that, he initially wasn’t too keen on the idea of making such a big decision for her.

“At first, he said no,” she explained, noting that he only agreed to take a look once she assured him that the designs weren’t “anything like the wedding dress.”

And as fate would have it, he ended up choosing her “favorite one.”

As for where they plan on saying “I do,” El Moussa previously shared that they’ve crossed one sentimental location off their list.

"I can’t confirm where, but it was going to possibly be Catalina Island and it’s no longer gonna be Catalina Island, so stay tuned,” the HGTV star teased last month on an episode of PEOPLE's Reality Check, referring to the romantic spot off the coast of California where he popped the question.

El Moussa went on to share that the two are going to "wait a little bit of time" so they are able to host more people safely at their wedding.