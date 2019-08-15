Tarek El Moussa’s Girlfriend Says She 'Wasn't Intimidated' by Him Working with Christina Anstead

Heather Rae Young didn’t have any preconceived notions when it came to dating new boyfriend Tarek El Moussa, despite the fact that he used to be a part of a very famous couple.

On Wednesday, Young, 31, and El Moussa, 37, sat down with PeopleTV’s Reality Check for their first interview as a couple. And during their chat, the Selling Sunset star revealed that El Moussa’s history with his Flip or Flop costar and ex-wife Christina Anstead wasn’t a factor in her decision to start dating him.

“I never thought of it like that,” she told host Lyndsey Rodrigues. “I think he’s an individual and I’m very supportive of their show and them working together. So I wasn’t intimidated by it. I just got to know him and we really like each other.”

For El Moussa, he wasn’t worried about starting a new relationship in the public eye after his high-profile divorce.

Image zoom Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

“There’s no real fear there because everybody knows everything about me, there’s not really anything I can hide,” he said. “It is what it is. But for me, becoming vulnerable again is something new so I’m definitely opening up and I’m learning to speak freely and I’m learning to love again. “

El Moussa and Young made their relationship public last week, sharing the news on Instagram in a pair of heartfelt posts.

“It’s official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” El Moussa’s caption began.

“I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man :),” he added. “So tell me!! Are we a cute couple or what?”

Image zoom Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In fact, Young’s presence in El Moussa’s life has already inspired change. Speaking to PEOPLE Now earlier this week, El Moussa got candid about the dark place he was in before he met Young.

“Physically, spiritually, mentally, I was so broken,” he told PEOPLE Now. “I just never really thought I would open up to someone again. I never thought I would be vulnerable again.”

“I saw [Young] one day…and right when she smiled, I just lit up inside,” he said. “She’s so amazing and supportive and strong. She makes me feel better. She makes my life better.”

Elsewhere on their Reality Check appearance, the couple, who got together around the Fourth of July after being introduced by mutual friends, detailed their date nights.

“We really focus on having fun and living life and just enjoying each other’s company. And going out to dinner, and going boating, and….I’m talking too much because I’m excited,” said El Moussa.

Young echoed her boyfriend, saying they love to do “normal fun things together,” whether that’s going out to dinner or watching a movie. She also revealed that the couple switches off visiting each other, as Young lives in Los Angeles and El Moussa recently bought a new “bachelor-dad” pad in Orange County.

El Moussa then admitted that he sent his boat up to L.A. to surprise the Selling Sunset star one weekend.

“He’s been very romantic, it’s been very amazing,” she says. “All happiness and smiles.”

Christina meanwhile has moved on in a new relationship of her own. She married British TV personality Ant Anstead in a surprise ceremony at their Newport Beach home in December 2018. The couple are now expecting their first child together.